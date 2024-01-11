en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Zimbabwe’s Opposition Party CCC’s Peaceful Protest Blocked by Police

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 11, 2024 at 8:46 am EST | Updated: Jan 11, 2024 at 8:51 am EST
Zimbabwe’s Opposition Party CCC’s Peaceful Protest Blocked by Police

Political tensions are palpable in Zimbabwe as the major opposition party, Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), led by Nelson Chamisa, faces a roadblock in their attempts to organize peaceful protests. The Zimbabwe Republic Police have thwarted these attempts citing the failure to meet provisions of the Maintenance of Peace and Order (MOPO) Act.

Discontent Within the Opposition

The CCC’s grievances stem from two significant issues – the recall of its legislators from the legislative body and the controversial victory of President Emmerson Mnangagwa in the August 2023 elections. The CCC is evidently dissatisfied with the political landscape, expressing its discontent through the planned demonstrations. However, their attempts to voice their concerns have been consistently curtailed by the police.

Peaceful Protests: A Call for Fairness

In the midst of this political unrest, the CCC remains committed to peaceful demonstrations, underscoring their aim to address their concerns through lawful and non-violent means. The convener of the planned demonstrations emphasized this commitment, voicing their disgruntlement over the recalls and the contested election results. This move by the CCC serves as a call for fairness and transparency in Zimbabwe’s democratic processes.

Implications for Zimbabwe’s Political Landscape

The ongoing issue not only highlights the rift between the ruling party and the opposition but also underscores the broader governance issues plaguing Zimbabwe. The struggle for political representation and fairness continues to be a significant challenge in the nation’s democratic journey. The recall of legislators and the legitimacy of election results are symptomatic of these persistent struggles. As the CCC continues to fight for its right to protest, the world watches Zimbabwe’s political landscape with bated breath.

0
Politics Protests Zimbabwe
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Politics

See more
2 mins ago
Woman Arrested on Suspicion of Murder in Child's Death in Wales
A tragic development unfolded on Wednesday as a woman was taken into custody under suspicion of murder, following the death of a seven-year-old girl in Wales. The young child was found in critical condition at a residential address in Haverfordwest, and despite the immediate response of emergency services, she was pronounced dead at the scene.
Woman Arrested on Suspicion of Murder in Child's Death in Wales
Pakistan's 2013 General Elections: A Turning Point in Its Democratic Journey
3 mins ago
Pakistan's 2013 General Elections: A Turning Point in Its Democratic Journey
Somali Citizens Protest Against Ethiopian Maritime Encroachment
4 mins ago
Somali Citizens Protest Against Ethiopian Maritime Encroachment
Gujarat Lobby Plotting to Undermine Shiv Sena's Legacy, Alleges Sanjay Raut
2 mins ago
Gujarat Lobby Plotting to Undermine Shiv Sena's Legacy, Alleges Sanjay Raut
Mamata Banerjee Advocates for Bengali to be Recognized as a Classical Language
3 mins ago
Mamata Banerjee Advocates for Bengali to be Recognized as a Classical Language
Trinamool Congress Sends Strong Message to Congress Over Seat-Sharing in West Bengal
3 mins ago
Trinamool Congress Sends Strong Message to Congress Over Seat-Sharing in West Bengal
Latest Headlines
World News
UCLA Researchers Revolutionize Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Treatment
2 mins
UCLA Researchers Revolutionize Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Treatment
Gujarat Lobby Plotting to Undermine Shiv Sena's Legacy, Alleges Sanjay Raut
2 mins
Gujarat Lobby Plotting to Undermine Shiv Sena's Legacy, Alleges Sanjay Raut
The Unseen Impact of COVID-19: Delay in Cancer Diagnosis
2 mins
The Unseen Impact of COVID-19: Delay in Cancer Diagnosis
Mamata Banerjee Advocates for Bengali to be Recognized as a Classical Language
3 mins
Mamata Banerjee Advocates for Bengali to be Recognized as a Classical Language
Trinamool Congress Sends Strong Message to Congress Over Seat-Sharing in West Bengal
3 mins
Trinamool Congress Sends Strong Message to Congress Over Seat-Sharing in West Bengal
Pakistan's 2013 General Elections: A Turning Point in Its Democratic Journey
3 mins
Pakistan's 2013 General Elections: A Turning Point in Its Democratic Journey
Somali Citizens Protest Against Ethiopian Maritime Encroachment
4 mins
Somali Citizens Protest Against Ethiopian Maritime Encroachment
Study Reveals High Substance Use Disorders in Certain Cancer Survivors
4 mins
Study Reveals High Substance Use Disorders in Certain Cancer Survivors
Chelsea Footballer Ben Chilwell's Tribute to Young Fan Killed in Road Accident
4 mins
Chelsea Footballer Ben Chilwell's Tribute to Young Fan Killed in Road Accident
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
40 mins
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
43 mins
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
2 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
3 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
4 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
5 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
5 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
6 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
7 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app