Zijin Mining Group Boosts Stake in Canada’s Critical Minerals Sector

China’s Zijin Mining Group, a leading multinational mining corporation, has announced a strategic investment of $130 million in Canadian critical minerals development firm, Solaris Resources Inc. This acquisition, amounting to approximately 15% of Solaris’ capital, signifies an escalating Chinese interest in foreign critical mineral resources.

Investment Details and Implications

The investment will primarily bolster the advancement of Solaris’ flagship Warintza Project in Ecuador. The funds will also be allocated to meet working capital requirements and other general corporate needs. Upon successful completion of the private placement, Zijin will gain the right to nominate a board member to Solaris and preserve its ownership percentage under specific conditions. This move is contingent upon securing regulatory approvals, and the common shares will be subject to a statutory hold period.

This strategic investment by Zijin underlines the growing importance of critical minerals on a global scale. These resources are crucial for several industries, including the technology and renewable energy sectors. The surge in demand for such minerals is a direct reflection of the global race for resources and the push for supply chain security.

Broader Geopolitical and Economic Trends

This development comes amid increasing international focus on securing supply chains for essential minerals pivotal to high-tech and green industries. The acquisition is subject to a national security review by the Canadian government, reflecting the sensitive nature of foreign ownership in the critical minerals sector. This scrutiny echoes the measures taken by Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne in 2022, which were spurred by a lack of oversight over foreign ownerships in Canada’s critical minerals sector.

Moreover, this is not Zijin’s first foray into foreign investments. The company has previously been a long-time joint venture partner with Barrick Gold Corp. in its Porgera gold mine in Papua New Guinea.

Future Outlook

With this strategic investment, Zijin positions itself to influence the strategic direction of Solaris and its projects. As nations and firms strive to secure supplies for future development and technological advancements, such investments are likely to increase. As Zijin’s investment exemplifies, the competition for resources is not merely economic but also echoes broader geopolitical trends.