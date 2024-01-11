en English
Health

Zambia’s Ruling Party Calls for Unity to Combat Cholera Outbreak

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:24 am EST
The United Party for National Development (UPND) in Zambia has raised a rallying cry to opposition parties, urging them to unite in a concerted effort to combat the cholera outbreak that is devastating the nation. In the face of the crisis, the UPND is reaching out across political aisles to foster a unified response to the public health emergency that has claimed over 290 lives in the last month.

Fostering Unity Amidst Political Tensions

While political tensions remain high in Zambia, with opposition party leaders like Saboi Imboela of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) accusing the UPND of stifling democracy, the urgency of the cholera epidemic has prompted the ruling party to call for unity. The appeal emphasizes the necessity of transcending political divides to address the significant challenge to the nation’s health system.

Addressing the Epidemic at its Epicenter

Lusaka, the capital city, is at the epicenter of the cholera outbreak. Poor hygiene and sanitation levels have contributed to the spread of the disease, underscoring the need for improved cleanliness practices. In response to this, Trade Kings Foundation has partnered with the Ministry of Health to mitigate the spread of cholera, donating hygiene items worth K2.5 million.

President’s Decisive Actions

President Hakainde Hichilema has taken decisive action in the face of the cholera crisis. He has extended permanent employment offers to two volunteer nurses serving at the National Cholera Centre in Lusaka, in recognition of their selfless service. Furthermore, he has urged all Zambians to take proactive steps in the collective effort to eradicate cholera, emphasizing the importance of maintaining good hygiene practices on both personal and household levels.

In conclusion, the urgent call by the UPND for political unity in addressing the cholera epidemic signals a critical step towards a cohesive national response. As the nation grapples with the health crisis, it is clear that collaboration beyond political lines is not only desirable but necessary to combat the cholera outbreak.

Health Politics Zambia
Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

