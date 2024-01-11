en English
Agriculture

Zambia’s Millers Association Responds to Growing Mealie Meal Demand

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:26 am EST
Zambia’s Millers Association Responds to Growing Mealie Meal Demand

The Millers Association of Zambia (MAZ) has made a decisive move to address the growing demand for mealie meal, a staple food derived from ground maize, in the country’s eastern areas. This initiative is part of a broader strategy by MAZ aimed at ensuring food security and a steady supply of mealie meal across Zambia.

Collaboration for Efficient Distribution

MAZ’s initiative involves a collaboration with local milling companies and the transportation sector. This alliance is aimed at facilitating efficient delivery of the much-needed staple to various destinations across the country. The association has also announced plans to monitor the quality and pricing of mealie meal, a move designed to prevent exploitation and ensure affordability for consumers.

Impact on Local Economy and Food Security

This initiative by MAZ is anticipated to have a positive impact on the local economy. By ensuring steady supply of mealie meal, agricultural jobs will be supported and residents will have reliable access to this essential food item. Furthermore, MAZ’s move aligns with the government’s objectives to improve food security and to ensure that essential commodities are accessible to all citizens, especially those in remote or underserved regions.

Resumption of Distribution

MAZ president, Andrew Chintala, has expressed confidence in resuming the distribution of mealie meal. He indicated that discussions with the government have resulted in progress to facilitate the movement of the staple into the province. The aim is to contain the situation in the next few days and address the challenges in the Eastern circuit.

Agriculture Food Zambia
Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

