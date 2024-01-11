en English
BNN Newsroom

Zambia’s EIZ Partners with Immigration Department to Enhance Screening for Foreign Engineering Professionals

By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 11, 2024 at 11:15 am EST
Zambia’s EIZ Partners with Immigration Department to Enhance Screening for Foreign Engineering Professionals

The Engineering Institution of Zambia (EIZ) has forged an alliance with the Immigration Department, solidifying their collaboration through a memorandum of understanding (MoU). Their joint effort is aimed at enhancing the screening process for foreign engineering professionals aspiring to work in Zambia, thereby ensuring that the engineering works within the nation are executed by those who meet the required professional standards.

Intensifying Regulation of Engineering Profession

This MoU signifies a move towards stricter regulation of the engineering profession in Zambia. It aims to authenticate the qualifications of foreign engineering professionals operating in the country and facilitate skills transfer to the local professionals. Not only does this partnership seek to control the quality of foreign engineering talent entering the country, but it also envisages a brighter future for the local engineering community through the exchange of expertise.

Impact on the Flow of Foreign Engineering Talent

This collaboration between EIZ and the Immigration Department is likely to have a profound impact on the flow of foreign engineering professionals into Zambia. With the enforcement of a more rigorous screening process, only those with verified qualifications and a proven track record will be allowed to practice in the country. This, in turn, is expected to improve the quality of engineering works undertaken in Zambia, setting a higher benchmark for professional standards.

Information Access and National Migration Policy

The partnership guarantees access to information on foreign engineers and organisations practicing engineering in Zambia. This collaborative effort is supported by the national migration policy, further endorsing the need for a robust system to assess the qualifications and expertise of incoming engineers. Although the precise details of the screening process or the criteria for assessment have not been revealed, the initiative is already seen as a step towards strengthening the engineering profession in Zambia.

BNN Newsroom
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

