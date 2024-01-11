Zambian President Appeals for Unity Amidst Cholera Crisis

In the grip of a fierce cholera outbreak, Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema has made an impassioned plea for unity in the fight against the devastating disease. In a critical bid to curb the spread of the epidemic that has already claimed over 290 lives, the leader is seeking cooperation from opposition political parties in a bipartisan strategy to tackle the escalating public health crisis.

A Unifying Call Amidst Crisis

President Hichilema’s appeal comes as the country battles with a rising tide of cholera cases, with 528 new infections and 17 fatalities reported in just the last 24 hours. With more than 7,500 cases since last October, the urgency of the situation is palpable. The President’s call to action underscores the gravity of the situation, stressing that it is a fight not just against a disease, but for the very health and wellbeing of the nation.

Battling Poor Sanitation and Overcrowding

Recognizing the key role of sanitation in preventing the spread of cholera, President Hichilema has urged authorities to address the poor sanitary conditions in slums and to upgrade existing settlements. He has also emphasized the need for decongesting major towns to mitigate the risk of disease transmission. In a significant move, he has advocated for relocation from towns to villages to further control the situation.

Global Support and Local Efforts

As Zambia braces itself for a tough battle, international assistance is on its way. The World Health Organisation (WHO) is set to send approximately one million cholera vaccine doses to help contain the outbreak. These will be deployed in the most at-risk areas, with the shipment expected by Saturday. In addition to this, the government has delayed the reopening of schools and introduced further preventive measures in a comprehensive attempt to contain the disease. President Hichilema has also acknowledged the efforts of volunteer nurses and expressed gratitude to international partners for their contributions towards controlling the outbreak.