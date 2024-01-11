en English
Crime

Zac Goldsmith Temporarily Banned from Driving: Legal Implications Unfold

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:54 am EST | Updated: Jan 11, 2024 at 11:15 am EST
Zac Goldsmith Temporarily Banned from Driving: Legal Implications Unfold

In a surprising turn of events, Zac Goldsmith, a Conservative peer and former environment minister, has been temporarily banned from driving. Goldsmith was caught speeding four times within the span of five months in London last year. The offences occurred in Paddington, Chelsea, and Twickenham, with two instances on the same road. He was found guilty of exceeding speed limits in a hybrid electric Volkswagen Golf between April and August 2023.

Interim Disqualification and Pending Charges

Beyond the speeding offences, Goldsmith also faces three other driving-related charges, one of which took place in Somerset. District Judge Nina Tempia imposed an interim disqualification, banning Goldsmith from driving until his sentencing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on March 18. The former environment minister pleaded guilty to these incidents, which are now part of an ongoing investigation.

Goldsmith’s Resignation and Criticism

In June 2023, Goldsmith resigned from his ministerial position. He publicly criticized Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s perceived indifference towards climate change. Goldsmith suggested that this indifference could impact Conservative votes in the upcoming general election. The former minister expressed his disappointment over the abandonment of several environmental commitments. These included the Kept Animals Bill, domestic environmental initiatives, and the UK’s retreat from global leadership on climate and nature issues.

author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

