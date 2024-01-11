Zac Goldsmith Temporarily Banned from Driving: Legal Implications Unfold

In a surprising turn of events, Zac Goldsmith, a Conservative peer and former environment minister, has been temporarily banned from driving. Goldsmith was caught speeding four times within the span of five months in London last year. The offences occurred in Paddington, Chelsea, and Twickenham, with two instances on the same road. He was found guilty of exceeding speed limits in a hybrid electric Volkswagen Golf between April and August 2023.

Interim Disqualification and Pending Charges

Beyond the speeding offences, Goldsmith also faces three other driving-related charges, one of which took place in Somerset. District Judge Nina Tempia imposed an interim disqualification, banning Goldsmith from driving until his sentencing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on March 18. The former environment minister pleaded guilty to these incidents, which are now part of an ongoing investigation.

Goldsmith’s Resignation and Criticism

In June 2023, Goldsmith resigned from his ministerial position. He publicly criticized Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s perceived indifference towards climate change. Goldsmith suggested that this indifference could impact Conservative votes in the upcoming general election. The former minister expressed his disappointment over the abandonment of several environmental commitments. These included the Kept Animals Bill, domestic environmental initiatives, and the UK’s retreat from global leadership on climate and nature issues.