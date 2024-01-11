en English
Health

Ypsilanti Joins Michigan Cities in Decriminalizing Psychedelics

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:42 am EST
Ypsilanti Joins Michigan Cities in Decriminalizing Psychedelics

In a unanimous decision, the City Council of Ypsilanti, Michigan, has led the charge in redefining the state’s approach towards psychedelics. With a 6-0 vote, they have passed a resolution to make the enforcement of laws against psychedelics a low priority, echoing a similar measure adopted in Ann Arbor in 2020. The resolution recognizes the potential health benefits of psychedelics, including their role in treating conditions such as anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorders.

Not a Free Pass for Commercial Sales

While this resolution marks a significant step in decriminalizing psychedelics, it is worth noting that it does not give a free pass for commercial sales. Furthermore, it prohibits the use of city funds for any investigations or prosecutions related to the use of Entheogenic Plants – a genus of plants known for their psychedelic properties. The resolution has the backing of the Washtenaw County District Attorney’s office, reinforcing its legal standing.

Joining the Movement

With this move, Ypsilanti joins other Michigan cities like Detroit, Ann Arbor, Ferndale, and Hazel Park in decriminalizing psychedelics. These cities are part of a broader movement within Michigan and across the United States, pushing for reforming policies on psychedelics. This wave of change isn’t confined to Michigan alone; states like Massachusetts and California are also considering legislation related to psychedelics legalization and therapeutic access.

Supporting SB 499

The Ypsilanti City Council also supports the passage of SB 499. Introduced by Sen. Jeff Irwin, the bill aims to legalize psychedelic plants and fungi, furthering the cause for decriminalization. However, it’s not all smooth sailing, as not all Michigan cities share the same vision. East Lansing rejected a similar proposal, citing legal concerns, and in 2022, Michigan activists failed to qualify a psychedelics legalization initiative for the ballot. Despite these setbacks, the activists are hopeful for the 2024 election.

author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

