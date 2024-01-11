en English
Crime

Xenophobia in Aberystwyth: Hate Note Targets English Residents, Sparks Police Investigation

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:57 am EST
Xenophobia in Aberystwyth: Hate Note Targets English Residents, Sparks Police Investigation

In a shocking incident of hate crime, a xenophobic note was discovered outside a residential property in Aberystwyth, west Wales, sparking an immediate police investigation. The note, containing derogatory and xenophobic language, was targeted at the English occupants of the house, branding them as ‘low-life’ and expressing hostility towards their accents.

A Disturbing Discovery

The incident, which unfolded on January 8th, has left the residents shaken. The note suggested that the English occupants should move back to the Midlands, derogatorily referred to as ‘Brummyland.’ It didn’t stop at personal attacks; the note went on to criticize their belongings, implying they were better suited to ‘fenced tinker sites.’

A Case of Hate Crime

Dyfed-Powys Police have taken charge of the investigation. The note, found on Iorwerth Avenue, has caused substantial distress to the recipients, and authorities are on the hunt for the culprit. Recognizing the gravity of the situation, the police are treating the episode as a hate crime, indicative of the harmful influence of xenophobia in society.

Public Appeal for Assistance

In an effort to expedite the search, authorities are calling upon the public for assistance. They are requesting relevant CCTV or doorbell camera footage that could potentially provide clues to the offender’s identity. A variety of channels have been opened for the public to share information, including the official police website, email, social media, and a non-emergency phone number. All information can be provided citing the reference number 24000043691.

Crime United Kingdom
Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

