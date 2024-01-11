Wrongfully Convicted Men Acquitted After Decades in New Brunswick Murder Case

After four tumultuous decades marked by wrongful convictions, Walter Gillespie, 80, and Robert Mailman, 76, have finally been acquitted of the 1983 murder of George Gilman Leeman in Saint John, New Brunswick.

The declaration of a miscarriage of justice by Chief Justice Tracey DeWare of the New Brunswick Court of King’s Bench last Thursday turned the page on a chapter of their lives that saw Gillespie serve 21 years and Mailman 18 years in prison.

The federal justice minister overturned the convictions last month based on new evidence. This triumphant moment arrived after years of tireless fight by both men to prove their innocence.

Gillespie channeled his poker winnings into funding legal documents, while Mailman immersed himself in ceaseless reviews of case transcripts.

However, the scars of their wrongful convictions are indelible. Even as they embrace freedom, they carry the weight of the years spent under the shadow of a crime they did not commit.