en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Canada

Wrongfully Convicted Men Acquitted After Decades in New Brunswick Murder Case

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:01 am EST | Updated: Jan 11, 2024 at 11:08 am EST
Wrongfully Convicted Men Acquitted After Decades in New Brunswick Murder Case

After four tumultuous decades marked by wrongful convictions, Walter Gillespie, 80, and Robert Mailman, 76, have finally been acquitted of the 1983 murder of George Gilman Leeman in Saint John, New Brunswick.

The declaration of a miscarriage of justice by Chief Justice Tracey DeWare of the New Brunswick Court of King’s Bench last Thursday turned the page on a chapter of their lives that saw Gillespie serve 21 years and Mailman 18 years in prison.

The federal justice minister overturned the convictions last month based on new evidence. This triumphant moment arrived after years of tireless fight by both men to prove their innocence.

Gillespie channeled his poker winnings into funding legal documents, while Mailman immersed himself in ceaseless reviews of case transcripts.

However, the scars of their wrongful convictions are indelible. Even as they embrace freedom, they carry the weight of the years spent under the shadow of a crime they did not commit.

0
Canada Crime
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Canada

See more
21 mins ago
Canadian International Ike Ugbo Joins Sheffield Wednesday on Loan
Canadian international forward Ike Ugbo is set to join Sheffield Wednesday, a Championship team from England, on loan from Troyes, a French Ligue 2 team, for the rest of the season. Previously, Ugbo was on loan to Cardiff City, where he managed to score four goals in 22 competitive games. Sheffield Wednesday currently sits in
Canadian International Ike Ugbo Joins Sheffield Wednesday on Loan
TCL's Nxtpaper 3.0: A New Era in Display Technology
28 mins ago
TCL's Nxtpaper 3.0: A New Era in Display Technology
CUPE Nova Scotia: Conditional Support for Health Care Initiatives, Concerns Over Private Sector Involvement
28 mins ago
CUPE Nova Scotia: Conditional Support for Health Care Initiatives, Concerns Over Private Sector Involvement
Ottawa Teen Charged with Double Murder in Targeted Shooting
23 mins ago
Ottawa Teen Charged with Double Murder in Targeted Shooting
Air Canada Appeals Against Disability Accommodation Directive
24 mins ago
Air Canada Appeals Against Disability Accommodation Directive
Moose Jaw City Employee Dismissed Over Vaccine Mandate Non-Compliance
25 mins ago
Moose Jaw City Employee Dismissed Over Vaccine Mandate Non-Compliance
Latest Headlines
World News
Sincere Hall Marks Return to Hull City with Scoring in Thrilling Draw
19 mins
Sincere Hall Marks Return to Hull City with Scoring in Thrilling Draw
Teen Isabella Strahan's Resilient Battle Against a Malignant Brain Tumor
19 mins
Teen Isabella Strahan's Resilient Battle Against a Malignant Brain Tumor
Cade Cowell Exits U.S. Soccer Team's Camp Amid Transfer Talk
20 mins
Cade Cowell Exits U.S. Soccer Team's Camp Amid Transfer Talk
U.S. Defender Emily Fox Signs with Arsenal in a Major Career Move
20 mins
U.S. Defender Emily Fox Signs with Arsenal in a Major Career Move
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
20 mins
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cade Cowell Exits U.S. National Team Camp Amid Chivas Guadalajara Transfer Talks
20 mins
Cade Cowell Exits U.S. National Team Camp Amid Chivas Guadalajara Transfer Talks
Immunis, Inc. Explores Longevity and Healthcare through Cellular Secretome Therapies
20 mins
Immunis, Inc. Explores Longevity and Healthcare through Cellular Secretome Therapies
AI Crafts Future MLB and NHL Teams for Utah Amidst Expansion Speculation
20 mins
AI Crafts Future MLB and NHL Teams for Utah Amidst Expansion Speculation
Adam Peters: The Coveted Asset in the NFL's General Manager Hunt
20 mins
Adam Peters: The Coveted Asset in the NFL's General Manager Hunt
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
20 mins
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
22 mins
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
2 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
3 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
3 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
5 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
5 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
6 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
6 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app