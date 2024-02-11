Zucco: A Hidden Gem of Authentic Italian Cuisine in Meanwood, Leeds

In the heart of Meanwood, Leeds, a new Italian restaurant is making waves with its authentic cuisine and elegant atmosphere. Zucco, the brainchild of renowned London restaurateur Russell Norman, carries his legacy in its design and menu. Opened a decade ago by Rosario Leggiero, who worked with Norman on the original Polpo in Soho, Zucco has managed to live up to high expectations.

Advertisment

A Taste of Italy in Leeds

Zucco features a small plates menu for sharing, similar to Norman's Polpo, with dishes from all over Italy priced affordably. The menu includes Polpo-inspired dishes such as crisp breadcrumbed arancini and greaseless fritto misto. The pasta is made fresh daily, and the generous nest of tagliatelle with sautéed mushrooms and truffle oil is a standout dish. The extensive dessert list, though not all items may be of equal quality, offers a sweet end to the meal.

Elegant Ambiance and Attentive Service

Advertisment

The restaurant's interior is reminiscent of a traditional Italian trattoria, with a bronze pressed tin ceiling and paper menu as a placemat. The warm and inviting atmosphere, combined with the attentive staff, makes it an ideal spot for a romantic dinner or a night out with friends. The knowledgeable staff provides excellent service, ensuring every guest feels welcome and their dining experience is enjoyable.

A Blend of Old and New

Zucco combines the best of the old and new, with 21st-century Polpo references and a touch of 20th-century Salvo's. Rosario's brother, Michael, who previously cooked at Salvo's in Headingley, oversees the kitchen. The result is a unique blend of traditional Italian cuisine with a modern twist.

Zucco has received rave reviews for its delicious food and impressive service. Diners have praised the restaurant for its cozy ambiance, attentive staff, and authentic Italian dishes. From fresh pasta to perfectly cooked meats, the menu offers a variety of options from different regions of Italy. The extensive wine list, curated by Rosario, complements the food perfectly.

In conclusion, Zucco, the new Italian restaurant in Meanwood, Leeds, is a must-visit for anyone who loves authentic Italian cuisine. With its elegant atmosphere, attentive service, and delicious food, it's no wonder that the restaurant has quickly become a favorite among locals and visitors alike. Carrying the legacy of a great London restaurateur, Zucco is a testament to the enduring appeal of traditional Italian cuisine, with a modern twist.