Zimplats Advances in Capital Projects Amid Expansion Strategy

Zimplats, Zimbabwe's leading platinum producer, has made significant strides in its capital projects during the quarter that ended on December 31, 2023. As part of a massive US$1.8 billion expansion strategy, the firm is developing two new mines, projected to be operational between this year and 2028.

Investment in Renewable Energy

A notable development during this period is the construction of a 185MW solar plant. This renewable energy project is set to power the company's operations, with an expenditure of US$1 million and a commitment of US$35 million from a US$37 million budget for the first phase. The solar plant, estimated to cost a total of US$201 million, is expected to be up and running by 2027. In a bid to ensure power stability, Zimplats has also secured a direct power import agreement with Zambia's electricity company, Zesco.

Expansion of Smelting and Refining Operations

Simultaneously, Zimplats has invested US$220 million, with an additional US$187 million pledged, towards the expansion of its smelting operations and a SO2 abatement project, which commands a total budget of US$521 million. The company is also refurbishing the Base Metal Refinery, having spent US$18 million with a further US$16 million committed, from a total budget of US$190 million.

Aligning with National Agenda

These ambitious projects align with the Zimbabwean Government's emphasis on mineral beneficiation and aim to maximize the potential of the mining sector. They exemplify Zimplats' commitment to powering its operations sustainably while simultaneously expanding its mining capabilities.

Production Metrics

In terms of production, Zimplats saw a one percent increase in ore mined, thanks to pillar reclamation at Rukodzi Mine and the ramp-up at Mupani Mine. The 6E head grade, encompassing metals like platinum and gold, rose by one percent from the previous quarter and remained consistent year-on-year. However, a scheduled furnace shutdown led to a slight fall in 6E metal production by one percent from the prior quarter, resulting in an accumulation of in-process inventory.