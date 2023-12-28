en English
Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe’s Youth Parliamentary Caucus Advocates for Youth Engagement against Drug Abuse

By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: December 28, 2023 at 6:55 am EST
The Youth Parliamentary Caucus in Zimbabwe, under the leadership of Stanley Sakupwanya, is actively advocating for the youth’s active engagement in productive and innovative activities to combat the escalating issue of drug and illegal substance abuse. This call to action arises in the context of a challenging economic environment in Zimbabwe, where scarce job opportunities have led to rampant drug and substance abuse among the youth, a problem further magnified by poverty.

Emphasis on Vocational Training Centers

The Caucus is emphasizing the instrumental role of vocational training centers in equipping youths with skills that can keep them preoccupied and decrease their inclination towards using substances for recreation. By providing an alternative to idle time and equipping young people with practical skills, these centers can play a vital role in curtailing the rising trend of substance abuse.

National Anti-Drug Campaign

In response to this growing issue, the government has launched a national anti-drug campaign, ‘No To Dangerous Drugs And Illicit Substances; See Something Say Something’. This initiative underscores the need for stricter penalties for drug users and suppliers, a sentiment echoed by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Youth Engagement and Outreach Programs

Firm in their resolve to combat this issue, the Youth Parliamentary Caucus is planning to expand outreach programs. Recognizing the necessity to engage the youth in other areas, including sports, they aim to divert their attention away from drug abuse. This multi-pronged approach, targeting both prevention and rehabilitation, demonstrates a commitment to constructively address the drug abuse issue plaguing Zimbabwe’s youth.

Zimbabwe
Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

