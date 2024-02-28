Zimbabwe's Winter Wheat Farmers Urged to Prepare for Season with Efficient Water Management

As Zimbabwe braces for the upcoming winter wheat planting season, agriculture expert and ARDA board chairman, Mr. Ivan Craig, has highlighted the crucial need for farmers to prepare by securing ample water resources for irrigation. Craig's advice comes amidst concerns raised by the Zimbabwe National Water Authority (Zinwa) about dwindling water levels and the increased demand for irrigation water, underscoring the importance of aligning farming hectarages with water allocations to optimize crop yield and avoid water scarcity issues.

Strategic Water Use and Collaboration

Farmers are encouraged to collaborate, particularly in sharing water sources, to ensure equitable distribution and prevent overuse, which could result in crop failure. This collective approach to water management is vital in maximizing the efficiency of available resources. Zinwa's call for farmers to apply for water abstraction rights further emphasizes the need for responsible and sustainable water use. By installing meters to monitor usage, farmers will be able to adhere to allocated volumes, ensuring that water resources are utilized effectively, reducing the risk of penalties for unauthorized use or exceeding allocations.

Sustainable Water Management Practices

The emphasis on sustainable water management practices comes at a time when Zimbabwe faces a critical water security situation, with reported spikes in water releases for irrigation leading to a decline in national dam levels. The importance of renewing water abstraction agreements is underscored by Zinwa to support upcoming winter cropping seasons. With a reported 35% increase in water released from dams for irrigation compared to a normal rainy season, and the national dam level average declining to 84.2%, the need for efficient water allocation and usage is more crucial than ever.

Adapting to Water Scarcity

The advice from Mr. Ivan Craig and the measures proposed by Zinwa are aimed at ensuring that farmers have reliable access to water for wheat farming, contributing to sustainable agricultural practices in the face of declining water levels. By following these guidelines, farmers can mitigate the impacts of water scarcity, securing their livelihoods and contributing to the nation's food security. The situation calls for a concerted effort from all stakeholders to adopt water-saving techniques and technologies, ensuring that agriculture in Zimbabwe can adapt and thrive even under challenging environmental conditions.

The focus on efficient water management and sustainable farming practices highlights the broader challenges faced by Zimbabwe's agricultural sector, urging a shift towards more resilient and environmentally friendly approaches. As the winter wheat planting season approaches, the actions taken by farmers, supported by governmental and non-governmental organizations, will be crucial in navigating the complexities of water scarcity and securing the future of agriculture in Zimbabwe.