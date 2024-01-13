Zimbabwe’s Unseen Workforce: The Zalawis of Beitbridge

At the bustling Beitbridge border post between Zimbabwe and South Africa, a group of porters known as Zalawis have etched out an unconventional livelihood. Named after a Zambian trucking company, the Zalawis, many of whom are well-educated but forced into this line of work due to Zimbabwe’s soaring unemployment rate, manually carry goods across the border to make ends meet.

A Struggle for Survival

One such porter, Mai Muku, a former teacher and a mother of five, earns between R500 to R600 on a good day. Facing an employment crunch, these individuals have adapted to the grueling physical strain and the resilience required to navigate a high-security environment, handling goods that typically escape duty under the Open General Import Licence.

More Than Just a Nuisance

While the Zalawis are often perceived as nuisances by new government officials, they play a pivotal role in facilitating cross-border trade, especially in the absence of motorized transport, which is prohibited due to concerns of disruptive behaviour and smuggling. Their services are essential, yet often unacknowledged.

An Unemployment Crisis

The Zimbabwe National Statistical Agency (ZimStat) reported an increase in the unemployment rate from 19.7% in the second quarter of 2023 to 21% in the third quarter. The concept of employment in Zimbabwe is being redefined, as a significant number of Zimbabweans eke out a living through unregistered small businesses while the formally employed continue to struggle.

The Price of Survival

These porters sometimes fall prey to officials exploiting the Protected Places And Areas Act, leading Zalawis to resort to bribery to continue their operations. The narrative of the Zalawis underscores the economic difficulties and resilience of the Zimbabwean workforce, particularly the porters at Beitbridge.