Zimbabwe’s Toll Fee Hike: A Potential Threat to Domestic Tourism

The recent toll fee hike in Zimbabwe, which has seen an increase of up to 100% on certain roads, has been dubbed a potential detriment to domestic tourism by Barbara Rwodzi, the country’s Minister for Tourism and Hospitality Industry. This move by the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development has raised eyebrows and sparked concerns over its potential impact on the tourism sector, which is a vital backbone of the Zimbabwean economy.

Concerns over the Toll Fee Hike’s Impact

According to Minister Rwodzi, the increased toll fees pose a significant barrier to locals who embark on road trips for leisure. She expressed her worries, stating that these amplified fees would inevitably curtail domestic tourism. As an illustration, she pointed out the plight of motorists traveling from Harare to Victoria Falls. These travelers would have to cross multiple tollgates, thereby incurring a substantial financial burden. Despite her Ministry’s attempts to negotiate with the Transport Ministry for a possible reduction in the fees, these attempts were unfortunately unsuccessful.

The Revised Toll Fees

The revised toll fees now vary according to the type of vehicle. Light motor vehicles, for instance, would incur a fee of US$4, while haulage trucks would be charged US$20. This hike in toll fees is not limited to a select few roads but has been implemented on several highways, affecting a large number of motorists.

ZINARA’s Justification

Despite the widespread discontentment, the Zimbabwe National Roads Administration (ZINARA) has defended the toll fee hike. The administration argues that the increased fees are an integral part of a larger strategy to enhance the capacity for ongoing road rehabilitation and routine maintenance. In other words, the fee hike is a necessary evil, essential for accelerating funding for road infrastructure rehabilitation and ultimately improving the country’s road network.

While this justification may hold some water, the pressing concern for Minister Rwodzi remains the adverse impact on domestic tourism. To this end, she has been advocating for the urgent repair of the deteriorating Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Highway, emphasizing the critical role that road accessibility plays in promoting tourism.