Zimbabwe's Rural Councils Embroiled in Corruption Scandal: Devolution Funds Misused

Several rural district councils (RDCs) across Zimbabwe are currently embroiled in a significant corruption scandal, with the Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) leading a crackdown on the rampant abuse of public funds. Investigations have unearthed widespread financial mismanagement and non-compliance with accounting standards, casting a shadow over the intended use of devolution funds. This development has led to a series of arrests, investigations, and even a suicide, highlighting the depth of the corruption problem within these local authorities.

Advertisment

Scope of the Scandal

The Auditor General's report has thrown several councils into the limelight for all the wrong reasons. Councils in areas such as Mutoko, Norton, Umzingwane, and others were flagged for various irregularities, including the misappropriation of over ZWL$2 billion in devolution funds since 2019. These funds, meant to empower local authorities and improve infrastructure and service delivery, have instead been diverted for personal gain. The situation took a dark turn earlier this month when Bikita Rural District Council's chief executive, Peter Chibhi, committed suicide amidst ongoing corruption investigations.

Legal Actions and Repercussions

Advertisment

In response to these revelations, Zacc has intensified its efforts to hold those responsible accountable. Among the notable cases is that of Tsholotsho Rural District Council, where the chief executive officer, Nkululeko Sibanda, and the executive finance officer, Brighton Malandule, were arrested for abusing public funds in a borehole drilling contract. Additionally, Guruve's chief executive officer, Tinos Marisa, faces charges related to the theft of bricks and misuse of council property for personal projects. These actions by Zacc signify a determined effort to root out corruption within Zimbabwe's local governance structures.

Auditor General's Findings and Implications

Acting Auditor-General Rhea Kujinga's 2022 audit report paints a grim picture of the state of financial management within Zimbabwe's RDCs. The report notes a continued trend of financial mismanagement, non-compliance with standards, and poor service delivery. Some councils received disclaimer opinions, indicating a complete lack of evidence on the proper use of funds. This lack of transparency and accountability has significantly compromised service delivery, affecting the public's trust in these institutions.

As the country grapples with these revelations, the implications for the affected communities are profound. The misuse of devolution funds not only undermines the intended benefits of local governance and development but also erodes public trust in elected officials and their capacity to manage resources effectively. The ongoing investigations and legal actions offer a glimmer of hope for accountability and reform, but the road ahead remains challenging. With each report of misused funds, the call for transparency, accountability, and integrity in public office grows louder, underscoring the critical need for systemic change to restore faith in Zimbabwe's local governance.