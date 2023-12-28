en English
Transportation

Zimbabwe’s Public Transport Crisis: A Tale of Government Mismanagement and Private Exploitation

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: December 28, 2023 at 4:37 am EST
Zimbabwe’s Public Transport Crisis: A Tale of Government Mismanagement and Private Exploitation

The festive season in Zimbabwe was tainted by a surge in public transport fares, a practice that has become a norm during periods of high demand. Despite recurrent threats by authorities to regulate the industry, their interventions have fallen short, underscoring the government’s enforcement limitations. The Passenger Association of Zimbabwe has criticized private operators for doubling fares without any corresponding increase in fuel prices, a move deemed exploitative to commuters.

The Shortcomings of Zupco

At the heart of this issue is the state-run transport parastatal, Zupco. Granted a monopoly during the COVID-19 lockdowns, Zupco has turned out to be significantly dysfunctional due to financial mismanagement and delayed payments to private operators. This has resulted in these private players withdrawing from the arrangement, leaving Zupco in a precarious state of functionality. Since the deregulation of the transport system in the 1990s, Zupco’s performance has been on a steady decline. Despite this, the government has stubbornly held on to control over the parastatal.

The Call for Privatization

Observers argue that the government’s grip on Zupco is politically motivated rather than being in the best interests of public service. Critics suggest the government divest from Zupco. They propose selling its stake to private entities, with entities like Zimre Holdings Limited, which already controls a 49% stake, being potential buyers. This move, they believe, could reverse the declining fortunes of the transport parastatal and provide a more efficient and reliable public transport system for Zimbabweans.

The Burden on Commuters

Meanwhile, the burden of the fare hike has fallen heavily on the ordinary Zimbabwean commuter. The desperation for travel documents has been palpable in the capital city, Harare, as many people throng passport offices in anticipation of the impending fare hike. The current situation highlights a complex interplay of government mismanagement and private operator exploitation, making the public transport issue in Zimbabwe a convoluted problem that requires urgent resolution.

Transportation Zimbabwe
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

