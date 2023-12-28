en English
Transportation

Zimbabwe’s Public Transport Crisis: A Tale of Government Inefficacy and Private Sector Exploitation

By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: December 28, 2023 at 6:06 am EST | Updated: Dec 28, 2023 at 6:09 am EST
Zimbabwe’s Public Transport Crisis: A Tale of Government Inefficacy and Private Sector Exploitation

As holiday cheer spread across Zimbabwe this Christmas season, a recurring issue cast a long shadow on the celebrations. Public transport operators in Zimbabwe capitalized on the heightened demand for their services, hiking fares to exorbitant levels. This practice, while not new, has sparked outrage among commuters, highlighting an intricate interplay of governmental ineffectiveness and private sector exploitation.

Government’s Unfulfilled Promises and Zupco’s Inefficacy

The government’s promise to regulate the public transport sector, echoed routinely, has been consistently unfulfilled, raising questions about its authority. The state-run transport parastatal, Zupco, granted a monopoly during the COVID-19 lockdowns, has been notably ineffective. Despite its privileged position, Zupco has struggled to compete with private operators, plagued by delayed payments and financial mismanagement.

Private Operators’ Unjust Fare Hikes

Private operators have come under fire for hiking fares without a corresponding increase in operational costs, such as fuel prices. The Passenger Association of Zimbabwe has condemned these practices, arguing that commuters should not be exploited as cash machines by transport operators. The situation has left commuters in a precarious position, at the mercy of unregulated fare hikes and an inefficient state-run service.

Political Usage and Public Transport Challenges

Amidst this public transport crisis, the government’s control over Zupco has drawn criticism. Many believe that the government is using Zupco more for political purposes than for addressing public transport challenges. Critics argue that divesting from Zupco and allowing private entities to take over could lead to a more efficient and reliable public transport system for Zimbabweans. The current situation underscores a broader issue of government inefficiency and the importance of private sector involvement in the public transport system.

Transportation
Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

