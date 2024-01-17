Zimbabwe's President Mnangagwa Receives Mealie-Meal Donation for Underprivileged

President Emmerson Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe has received a substantial donation of 30 tonnes of mealie-meal from two wholesale companies, Gain Cash and Carry and N Richards Group. Equivalent to 3,000 bags, this donation comes as part of the companies' Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, aimed at benefiting the underprivileged in the country.

A Call to the Private Sector

This act of generosity aligns with President Mnangagwa's call for the private sector to take an active role in national development. With a clear intent to help lift citizens out of poverty, the president has been a strong advocate for CSR initiatives that focus on the welfare of employees and community development.

A Commitment Beyond Profits

Gain Cash and Carry's Human Resources Director, Ms. Leonet Mavura, emphasized the company's commitment to improving the lives of vulnerable community members, suggesting a mission that extends beyond profit-making. Similarly, Mr. Archie Dongo, Director of N Richards Group, highlighted their ongoing commitment to assisting those in need, thereby contributing to the country's efforts against poverty.

Ceremony at the State House

The donation was presented to President Mnangagwa during a ceremony at the State House. The event was attended by the Confederation of Zimbabwe Retailers (CZR) president, Mr. Denford Mutashu. Despite a wave of criticism from the former Norton Member of Parliament, Temba Mliswa, who labeled the donation as 'flimsy', the president plans to distribute the mealie-meal to less privileged members of the public.