Africa

Zimbabwe’s Mware Mountain: A Potential National Monument with Economic Boost

By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:56 am EST
Zimbabwe’s Mware Mountain: A Potential National Monument with Economic Boost

Mware Mountain, a unique geographical marvel in Nyakunhuwa, Zaka, Zimbabwe, has garnered the attention of the Zimbabwean Government for its potential designation as a national monument. The mountain, nestled in the Veza area under Chief Nyakunhuwa, is renowned for its side profile which strikingly resembles the map of Africa. This natural phenomenon, coupled with a perennial water source on its summit and a historical cave that served as a sanctuary during precolonial times, has stirred immense interest among both locals and government officials.

Government’s Fact-Finding Mission to Mware Mountain

Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister Barbara Rwodzi spearheaded a delegation to the site on New Year’s Day, embarking on a fact-finding mission. The map-like profile of the mountain, observed since the 1970s, is believed to be a natural occurrence. This unique feature could potentially earn Mware Mountain a place among heritage sites and even qualify it for the prestigious UNESCO world heritage list.

Potential Impact on Tourism and Local Economy

The minister underscored the site’s significance in bolstering both domestic and international tourism. This initiative aligns seamlessly with the Second Republic’s goal of ‘leaving no one and no place behind.’ The potential designation of Mware Mountain as a national monument dovetails with the Government’s devolution initiative and is likely to stimulate the local economy.

Anticipated Developments and Further Research

Locals are hopeful that the recognition of the site will spur infrastructural advancements such as new roads. These developments, in turn, would invigorate the economy and create job opportunities. The Government is poised to carry out more in-depth research, and traditional leaders are set to perform rituals to permit a closer examination of the mountain’s intriguing features.

Africa Zimbabwe
Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

