Zimbabwe’s Mashonaland West Province Soars with Devolution Funds

The year 2023 marked a significant leap in the local development of Zimbabwe’s Mashonaland West province, thanks to the Devolution Funds allocated by the central government. Under the vigilant leadership of President ED Mnangagwa, the Second Republic has been diligently working towards achieving Vision 2030. The collaborative efforts of various ministries and departments have led to the successful implementation of 100 projects within the year, amassing a total of over 360 projects since 2019.

Revolutionizing Infrastructure and Services

The projects span a wide range of sectors – from health and education infrastructure to water and sanitation, as well as road-making equipment. With 198 projects still in progress, the government has shown unwavering commitment to bringing all pending initiatives to completion. Marian Chombo, the Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, highlighted the necessity of hard work and innovation for catalyzing socio-economic growth, modernization, industrialization, and competitiveness.

Education and Healthcare: A Top Priority

Among the groundbreaking achievements, the Zvimba Rural District Council utilized the funds to erect 25 classroom blocks, thereby reducing the distance children had to travel for education. The projects also included the construction and rehabilitation of dip tanks to bolster livestock growth, and the construction of clinics to enhance healthcare access. In Hurungwe, the district council prioritized schools and clinics, marking the completion of 20 out of 89 projects.

Rehabilitation and Expansion of Road Networks

Chegutu Rural District Council invested heavily in road construction and rehabilitation. The Norton Town Council took strides in infrastructure development by acquiring new machinery and building additional classroom blocks. Makonde district wasn’t left behind. It reaped the benefits from the financial boost, with the commissioning of state-of-the-art clinics and the ongoing construction of more healthcare facilities.

The Devolution Funds have proven to be a game-changer in transforming communities and enhancing the quality of life for residents in the Mashonaland West province. It’s a true testament to the government’s commitment to its Vision 2030, paving the way for a more prosperous and developed Zimbabwe.