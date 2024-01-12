Zimbabwe’s Insurance Regulator Suspends Heritage Life Limited, Aims to Strengthen Sector Governance

In an effort to maintain compliance and governance standards within the insurance sector, the Insurance and Pensions Commission (Ipec) of Zimbabwe has issued a suspension order against Heritage Life Limited. The decree, effective immediately, prohibits the insurance company from registering new business due to significant non-compliance and governance deficiencies discovered during an onsite inspection.

Regulatory Action in Line with the Insurance Act

This action by Ipec aligns with the provisions of the Insurance Act, which entrusts the commission with the responsibility to supervise registered insurers and protect policyholders. While Heritage Life Limited has been barred from acquiring new clients, the company is allowed to continue servicing existing policyholders. This decision aims at preventing any disruption in their coverage.

Corrective Order Issued

Alongside the suspension, Ipec has issued a corrective order to Heritage Life Limited, mandating the company to address the identified deficiencies. The commission has pledged to closely monitor the company’s adherence to the corrective order. This measure is a part of a broader regulatory effort aimed at enhancing governance practices within the insurance industry.

Addressing Governance at the Source

Ipec’s actuarial director, Robson Mtangadura, underlined the importance of addressing governance issues at their roots, stating that it is critical to resolving half of the market’s challenges. For the upcoming year, 2024, Ipec has articulated its intention to take a more aggressive stance on governance issues. The commission plans to ensure independence and professionalism in the composition of company boards and advocate for fair and transparent nomination processes for board members. This strategic approach is expected to foster balanced decision-making in the best interests of all stakeholders, including pension fund members and policyholders.