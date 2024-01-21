Zimbabwean Prisoner Pleads for Mercy: A Call to Review Amnesty Criteria

In a rare expression of remorse and plea for mercy, Joshua Zirebwa, a Zimbabwean prisoner serving an extended 52-year sentence for a series of alarming robberies, is making a call to the authorities for amnesty. Aged just 22 at the time of his crimes, which included carjacking, armed robbery, and plain robbery, Zirebwa has already spent 18 long years within the grim walls of Khami Prison.

The Case for Amnesty

Zirebwa's plea for clemency shines a spotlight on the eligibility criteria for amnesty in Zimbabwe. Despite his active participation in rehabilitation programs within the penitentiary, Zirebwa, unlike other inmates who have even been on death row for murder, may not be considered for the government's amnesty program. If his plea goes unheard, he will be 74 years old by the time he completes his sentence.

Prisoners' Plea for Societal Reintegration

But Zirebwa's cry for mercy is not a lone voice in the wilderness. His fellow inmates at Khami Prison are also raising concerns about societal reintegration and the discrimination ex-convicts face upon their release. These concerns were formally presented to a high-level delegation led by the Deputy Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, Advocate Nobert Mazungunye, during their recent tour of the prison facilities.

A Dance for Equality

The inmates' appeal was brought to life in a performance by the Khami Maximum Prison Imbube dance ensemble. Embodying the principle of equality before the law, as enshrined in Zimbabwe's constitution, the dance was more than mere entertainment; it was a testament to the prisoners' yearning for justice and fair treatment. The tour aimed to provide officials with an in-depth understanding of the state of Zimbabwe's prisons and the challenges faced by its inhabitants.