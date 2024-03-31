Zimbabwean Iris Mhlanga Named Finalist in 2024 Women Changing the World Awards

Zimbabwean humanitarian, Iris Nozizwe Zemza Mhlanga, has been recognized as a finalist for the prestigious 2024 Women Changing the World Awards, marking a significant achievement in her career dedicated to social change. The founder of the Nozizwe Mother of Nations Trust, Mhlanga's work focuses on supporting the underprivileged, including people with disabilities, widows, orphans, and the homeless. This recognition is part of a series of accolades she has received, highlighting her commitment to making a difference globally.

Trailblazing Humanitarian Efforts

Established in 2018, the Nozizwe Mother of Nations Trust under Mhlanga's leadership has been at the forefront of humanitarian efforts in Zimbabwe. Through her foundation, Mhlanga has not only provided essential support to those in need but has also inspired many women across the globe by demonstrating the impact of compassionate leadership. Her work spans various areas, including sustainability, humanitarian work, leadership, and innovation, making her a deserving candidate for the Women Changing the World Awards.

Global Recognition and Empowerment

Mhlanga's recent recognitions, including the International Women Icon award and her feature in the UK-based Global Woman magazine, underscore the international community's acknowledgment of her dedicated efforts. Global Woman magazine, known for celebrating women's achievements worldwide, will further highlight Mhlanga's work and her foundation's impact. This platform not only brings her story to a global audience but also serves as an inspiration for women to engage in impactful humanitarian work.

Looking Forward: The Impact of Recognition

The acknowledgment of Mhlanga's work by the 2024 Women Changing the World Awards presents an opportunity for further growth and international collaboration. As she joins the ranks of 100 top entrepreneurs and changemakers from around the world, Mhlanga's story is a testament to the power of determination, compassion, and leadership in creating positive change. The recognition serves not only as a personal achievement for Mhlanga but also as a beacon of hope and inspiration for aspiring humanitarians globally, demonstrating the significant impact individuals can make in their communities and beyond.