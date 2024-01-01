en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Travel & Tourism

Zimbabwean Guide’s Terrifying Encounter Highlights Dangers of Wildlife Tours

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 1, 2024 at 1:09 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 1:40 am EST
Zimbabwean Guide’s Terrifying Encounter Highlights Dangers of Wildlife Tours

On March 9, 1996, the tranquil waters of the Zambezi River turned into a nightmarish scene for Paul Templer, a 28-year-old tour guide from Zimbabwe. A leisurely canoe safari he was leading took a horrifying turn when a hippo, a creature known for its aggressive tendencies and formidable jaws, attacked their group. The incident not only underscored the unpredictability of wildlife but also highlighted the perils inherent in wildlife tours, particularly in regions where these massive beasts roam.

A Routine Safari Gone Awry

Templer, an experienced guide, had taken over the day’s tour for a friend who was ill with malaria. The group, consisting of six safari clients, four Air France crew members, a German couple, and three apprentice guides alongside Templer, navigated the river in three canoes and a safety kayak. They were no strangers to the sight of hippos, a common occurrence on the Zambezi River. However, the situation took a grim turn when one of the canoes was attacked, throwing the guide, Evans, into the water perilously close to a mother hippo and her calf.

(Read Also: Zimbabwe’s Inheritance Crisis: A Call for Legal and Social Reform)

The Terrifying Encounter

Despite the imminent danger, Templer attempted to rescue Evans. In a cruel twist of fate, he found himself in the line of fire as the hippo attacked him, swallowing him up to the waist. The encounter was a chilling testament to the hippo’s power—a beast that National Geographic states can grow up to 16.5 feet long, weigh as much as 4.5 tons, and possess a bite strength three times stronger than a lion’s. Their canines, capable of reaching an intimidating 20 inches, are a stark reminder of the severe harm they can inflict.

(Read Also: Illegal Gold Trading in Zimbabwe Sheds Light on Economic Crisis)

The Dangers of Wildlife Tours

This horrifying incident serves as a stark reminder of the dangers inherent in wildlife tours, particularly in areas frequented by hippos. Hippos, despite their seemingly docile demeanor, are highly territorial and known for their aggressive nature. They are a common sight in various parts of sub-Saharan Africa and are even considered an invasive species in Colombia. As the world continues to grapple with the delicate balance between wildlife conservation and tourism, incidents like these underscore the need for utmost caution and respect for these powerful creatures.

Read More

0
Travel & Tourism Wildlife Zimbabwe
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

World Welcomes 2024 Amidst Grand Celebrations and Persisting Tensions

By Israel Ojoko

Morning Live Weather Update: Navigating the Day with Atuwani

By BNN Correspondents

Sydney's New Year's Eve Celebrations: A Communal Spectacle of Inclusivity and Joy

By Geeta Pillai

Berlin Ushers in New Year 2024 with Grandeur Amidst Security

By Wojciech Zylm

Radford Family's Global Adventures: From Cornwall to Disneyland Paris ...
@Travel & Tourism · 34 mins
Radford Family's Global Adventures: From Cornwall to Disneyland Paris ...
heart comment 0
Massachusetts DCR Upholds 30-year Tradition with New Year’s Day Hikes

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Massachusetts DCR Upholds 30-year Tradition with New Year's Day Hikes
Gulmarg’s Snowfall Scarcity: A Blow to Tourists and Local Economy

By Dil Bar Irshad

Gulmarg's Snowfall Scarcity: A Blow to Tourists and Local Economy
House Museums: A Journey into History’s Creative Spaces

By BNN Correspondents

House Museums: A Journey into History's Creative Spaces
National Parks Service: A Social Media Hit as Park Visitations Surge

By Hadeel Hashem

National Parks Service: A Social Media Hit as Park Visitations Surge
Latest Headlines
World News
President Yoon Suk-yeol Pledges Tangible Economic Recovery for South Korea
19 seconds
President Yoon Suk-yeol Pledges Tangible Economic Recovery for South Korea
Erin Ong: From Corporate Recruitment to Yoga Instruction and Body Positivity
30 seconds
Erin Ong: From Corporate Recruitment to Yoga Instruction and Body Positivity
Transfer Flops Overshadow the 2023/24 Premier League Season
34 seconds
Transfer Flops Overshadow the 2023/24 Premier League Season
President Yoon Suk-yeol Pledges Comprehensive Reforms for South Korea's Future
2 mins
President Yoon Suk-yeol Pledges Comprehensive Reforms for South Korea's Future
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Rallies Support in Iowa Amid Trump's Dominance
4 mins
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Rallies Support in Iowa Amid Trump's Dominance
Controversial Decision Overshadows Tyrod Taylor's Heroics in Giants' Narrow Defeat
6 mins
Controversial Decision Overshadows Tyrod Taylor's Heroics in Giants' Narrow Defeat
World Welcomes 2024 Amidst Grand Celebrations and Persisting Tensions
8 mins
World Welcomes 2024 Amidst Grand Celebrations and Persisting Tensions
Quebec’s Health Network Strains Under ER Overcapacity Amid New Year's Gatherings
8 mins
Quebec’s Health Network Strains Under ER Overcapacity Amid New Year's Gatherings
Fireworks and Hope: How the World Welcomed 2024 Amid Global Tensions
9 mins
Fireworks and Hope: How the World Welcomed 2024 Amid Global Tensions
World Welcomes 2024 Amidst Grand Celebrations and Persisting Tensions
8 mins
World Welcomes 2024 Amidst Grand Celebrations and Persisting Tensions
Fireworks and Hope: How the World Welcomed 2024 Amid Global Tensions
9 mins
Fireworks and Hope: How the World Welcomed 2024 Amid Global Tensions
2024 Dawns: Global New Year Celebrations Meet Political Unrest and Cosmic Events
42 mins
2024 Dawns: Global New Year Celebrations Meet Political Unrest and Cosmic Events
New Year's Eve Around the Globe: A Journey Through Unique Traditions
1 hour
New Year's Eve Around the Globe: A Journey Through Unique Traditions
World Welcomes 2024: A Year of Promise and Transformative Events
2 hours
World Welcomes 2024: A Year of Promise and Transformative Events
Historic Change in Denmark's Monarchy: Prince Christian Set for Significant Royal Allowance
2 hours
Historic Change in Denmark's Monarchy: Prince Christian Set for Significant Royal Allowance
Sydney Rings in New Year with Spectacular Fireworks Display
2 hours
Sydney Rings in New Year with Spectacular Fireworks Display
World Bank Data Sheds Light on Global Migration Patterns and Economic Impact
2 hours
World Bank Data Sheds Light on Global Migration Patterns and Economic Impact
NASA's Curiosity Rover Captures Martian Day, Sports Leagues Merge, Macron's 2024 Vision, Germany Thwarts Attack, Europa Clipper Prepares for Launch, Queensland Braces for Storms
2 hours
NASA's Curiosity Rover Captures Martian Day, Sports Leagues Merge, Macron's 2024 Vision, Germany Thwarts Attack, Europa Clipper Prepares for Launch, Queensland Braces for Storms

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app