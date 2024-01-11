en English
Africa

Zimbabwean Government Initiates Relocation Plan for Lubimbi Villagers

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:56 am EST
In a significant development, the Zimbabwean government has earmarked land for the relocation of Lubimbi villagers, currently residing within the Gwayi-Shangani dam catchment area. The news was confirmed by Matebeleland North Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister, Richard Moyo.

Funding Awaiting Treasury Approval

While the location for the resettlement has been identified in the Lusulu area of Binga district, funding for the project is still pending. The government is eagerly awaiting the release of funds from the Treasury, an event that is anticipated to occur within the first quarter of the year.

Project Specifications

The relocation project, a massive undertaking, will require the drilling of boreholes, the construction of houses and schools, and various other developments necessary for the establishment of a new community. In the interim, the villagers will remain in their current homes until the new houses are ready.

Costs and Compensation

The government had previously estimated a requirement of US$2 million to cover the costs of the relocation and to compensate the villagers affected by the dam construction. Civil work has already been initiated at the site designated for the new settlement, indicating a significant step forward in this ambitious venture.

BNN Correspondents

