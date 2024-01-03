en English
Zimbabwe

Zimbabwean Environmentalist Calls for Stricter Laws to Protect Trees

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:31 pm EST
Zimbabwean Environmentalist Calls for Stricter Laws to Protect Trees

Never Bonde, an environmentalist hailing from Bulawayo, has urged the Zimbabwean government to enforce stricter laws to protect trees from rampant destruction. The director of Isandla Esehle, an environmental organization, expressed concern over the noticeable delay in the onset of the rainy season. This shift, he believes, is due to climate change and its profound impact on Zimbabwe’s agricultural cycle.

Political Attitudes Towards Climate Change

Bonde emphasized the urgency for a change in how politics approaches climate change. He argued that the threat posed by climate change is pressing, and political attitudes must shift towards proactive action. He proposed legislation to discourage the indiscriminate felling of trees and promote tree planting in communal areas. A key point he stressed is the need to reduce the use of wood as fuel by promoting alternative energy sources.

Urban Greening and the Forest Fund

In addition to his legislative suggestions, Bonde underscored the necessity for urban greening. He proposed that Bulawayo, Zimbabwe’s second-largest city, needs approximately 15,000 trees to achieve this. To facilitate the planting and maintenance of these trees, he suggested establishing a Forest Fund. This fund would provide the necessary financial support for urban greening initiatives in the city.

Support From Isandla Esehle

Isandla Esehle, under Bonde’s leadership, has been proactive in supporting greening efforts. The organization recently participated in the National Tree Planting Day, recognizing companies and individuals who have made significant contributions to greening Bulawayo. This recognition aimed to inspire more entities to contribute to the city’s greening effort, emphasizing the shared responsibility of preserving the environment.

Zimbabwe
Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

