Zimbabwean Diplomat Raisedon Zenenga Appointed New UNSOM Deputy Special Representative

The United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has appointed Raisedon Zenenga, from Zimbabwe, as the new deputy special representative for the United Nations Assistance Mission in Somalia (UNSOM). The announcement follows Zenenga's appointment last Friday, replacing Anita Kiki Gbeho of Ghana. Gbeho has moved on to serve as the deputy special representative in the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) and as the Resident Coordinator in South Sudan.

An Experienced Diplomat

In his over 30 years with the UN, Zenenga has acquired extensive experience in various capacities. His expertise includes supporting political processes, mediation, and the management of complex peace operations, particularly in conflict and post-conflict settings.

Prior Roles in the UN

Before his recent appointment, Zenenga served as the deputy special representative of the secretary-general in Libya. He has held important positions in UN missions across Liberia, Libya, Iraq-Kuwait, Sierra Leone, Somalia, and South Sudan. He has also worked in senior roles at the United Nations Headquarters, aiding peacekeeping operations in Africa.

Zenenga's Diplomatic Journey

Raisedon Zenenga's professional journey began in the diplomatic service of his home country, Zimbabwe. His new role in UNSOM will surely benefit from the wealth of experience he has gathered over the years, both in international diplomacy and peacekeeping operations. His expertise and leadership are expected to contribute to fostering dialogue, strengthening institutions, and advancing sustainable peace and stability across Somalia.