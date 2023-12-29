Zimbabwe Showbiz 2023: A Year of Triumphs, Controversies, and Transformations

As we bid adieu to 2023, the spotlight falls on Zimbabwe’s entertainment industry, which has seen a year of significant milestones, controversies, and transformations. From pageants and performances to conflicts and commendations, the year has been a rollercoaster for the nation’s showbiz.

Breaking Boundaries at Miss Universe 2023

After an absence of 22 years, Zimbabwe made a remarkable comeback at the Miss Universe 2023 pageant. Brooke Bruk Jackson, Miss Universe Zimbabwe 2023, made history with her participation, despite a heated debate over her aptness as the country’s representative. Jackson’s noteworthy performance at the event served as a reminder of Zimbabwe’s potential on the global stage.

Zimbabwean Artists Shine Internationally

On the musical front, Zimbabwean artists made their presence felt internationally. Winky D, Jah Prayzah, Gemma Griffiths, and Lynol ‘Mr Brown’ Siwela won accolades at the Annual African Entertainment Awards US, solidifying their place in the global music scene.

A Blast from the Past with UB40

In a significant concert event, the legendary reggae band UB40 featuring Ali Campbell returned to Zimbabwe for a sold-out performance, 37 years after their last show in the country. The concert was a nostalgic journey, reigniting the love for reggae among Zimbabwean music enthusiasts.

Music Controversies and Scandals

The year was not without its share of conflicts and scandals. Rapper Holy Ten shocked fans by publicly criticizing Winky D, his erstwhile mentor. In the pageant world, Miss EcoTourism Zimbabwe, Boitshepo Shumba, was embroiled in controversy over alleged violation of pageant rules.

End of an Era in Gospel Music

Gospel music pioneer Baba Mechanic Manyeruke announced his retirement, marking the end of an illustrious career that transformed the Zimbabwean gospel music landscape.

Art for Social Transformation

Finally, Zimbabwe played host to the Artizen Conference on Art for Social Transformation, a significant event that fostered dialogue among artists and stakeholders. The conference underscored the role of art in sustainable development, setting the tone for a new chapter in Zimbabwe’s artistic journey.