Zimbabwe Seeks Public Nominations for Independent Complaints Commission

In a significant move towards transparency and accountability, Zimbabwe's Parliament has called for public nominations to populate the Zimbabwe Independent Complaints Commission (ZICC). The ZICC, a new entity established under the auspices of the ZICC Act of 2022, is mandated to address complaints against members of the security services. This initiative aligns with Section 210 of the country's Constitution, which calls for an independent mechanism to investigate such complaints.

Commission Structure and Nomination Process

The structure of the ZICC will include a chairperson appointed by President Mnangagwa, following consultations with the Judicial Service Commission, and four additional members selected from a minimum of seven nominees put forth by Parliament. The public has been given until January 31 to propose nominees for these positions. Qualifications for nominees should mirror those of High Court Judges, or demonstrate substantial experience in the fields of legal practice, medical practice, or psychology.

Mandate of the Zimbabwe Independent Complaints Commission

The ZICC will be empowered to launch investigations into complaints, inspect detention facilities, make disciplinary recommendations, and offer remedies for harm caused by the misconduct of security service members. The scope of misconduct for consideration includes incidents such as deaths in custody, unwarranted discharges of firearms, instances of rape, torture, and assault by security service members. The commission is expected to play a critical role in enhancing transparency and accountability within Zimbabwe's security services.

Impartiality and Independence of the Commission

Commissioners must be non-partisan, unaffiliated with any political party, and cannot hold positions as Members of Parliament, local councillors, or be part of government-controlled entities. Furthermore, during investigations involving their service members, the heads of security services are required to appoint a senior member to accompany the Commission. This step is seen to ensure the independence and impartiality of the investigative process, further strengthening the credibility of the ZICC.