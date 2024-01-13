en English
Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe Raises Age of Consent to 18 Amid Concerns Over Child Exploitation

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:07 am EST
In an unprecedented legal maneuver, Zimbabwe’s President Mnangagwa has invoked the Presidential Powers Act to elevate the age of consent from 16 to 18. This change is a strategic response to the mounting concern over the sexual exploitation and trafficking of minors, issues that have fueled a contentious debate concerning the age of consent in the country. The amendment to the law is a clear declaration against the high rate of minor pregnancies and rampant sexual abuse.

Revising the Age of Consent

Zimbabwe’s new age of consent, now set at 18, renders it unlawful to engage in sexual or indecent relations with anyone below this age. The Presidential Powers (Temporary Measures) (Criminal Laws (Protection of Children and Young Persons)) Regulations, 2024, gazetted by President Mnangagwa, encapsulates this law and the penalties it entails. Distinctly, it defines sexual relations with a person under 12 as rape or aggravated indecent assault.

Addressing Underage Sexual Relations

The law also features provisions for specific circumstances where prosecution may be waived. This primarily pertains to incidents where teenagers of close ages become sexually involved, reflecting a common occurrence in the past. However, it is crucial to note that these provisions do not extend to cases involving older individuals engaging sexually with teenagers, where the law’s full force will be applied.

‘Romeo and Juliet’ Clause and Future Concerns

The regulations also introduce a ‘Romeo and Juliet’ clause, allowing consensual sexual acts between young persons with a three-year age gap. However, the term ‘extra-marital sexual intercourse’ and the need for a substantive law to protect these provisions in the future have raised concerns among legal observers.

Penalties and Protections

The new regulation imposes up to 10 years of imprisonment for offenders engaging in sexual intercourse with individuals below the age of 18. This change comes in the wake of the 2022 Constitutional Court ruling that found fault with provisions defining ‘young people’ for sexual consent as those under 16. The law also prohibits procuring any other person for purposes of unlawful sexual conduct and imposes penalties for property owners who allow young people to engage in unlawful conduct on their premises.

The enactment of this law represents a critical step in President Mnangagwa’s strategic measures to protect children and young persons in Zimbabwe. It fills the legislative gap left by the Parliament of Zimbabwe’s failure to enact a new law within the specified timeframe, despite a clear directive from the Constitutional Court. Through this law, the government of Zimbabwe exhibits a firm commitment to safeguarding its children from sexual exploitation.

Zimbabwe
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

