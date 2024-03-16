Zimbabwe Prophet Charged: 251 Children Rescued, Unregistered Infant Graves Found

In a shocking development, Zimbabwean authorities have arrested Ishmael Chokurongerwa, a self-proclaimed prophet, on charges of exploiting minors and violating burial laws. This follows a police raid on his property located 34km northwest of Harare, uncovering a harrowing scene where 251 children were found living in deplorable conditions, being used for manual labor and deprived of formal education.

Advertisment

Exploitation Under the Guise of Faith

Chokurongerwa, 56, led a sect of over 1,000 members, exploiting the trust and faith of his followers. Investigations revealed that many of the children on his farm lacked birth certificates, a clear indication of the systemic neglect and possible unreported births. Furthermore, the discovery of 16 unregistered graves, including those of infants, on the premises has raised grave concerns about the wellbeing and safety of the sect's youngest members.

Legal Proceedings and Public Outcry

Advertisment

Following the raid, Chokurongerwa and seven congregants were brought before a magistrate's court, facing charges related to children's rights abuses and contraventions of burial and cremation laws. This incident has sparked a nationwide conversation on the influence of Apostolic faith sects in Zimbabwe, known for practices often at odds with contemporary laws and societal norms, including resistance to modern medicine and underage marriages.

Broader Implications for Zimbabwean Society

The arrest of Chokurongerwa not only highlights the immediate need to protect vulnerable children but also opens a wider dialogue on the accountability of religious leaders and the intersection of faith, law, and child welfare. With over two million Zimbabweans following Apostolic churches, the case underscores the urgent need for regulatory oversight and protective measures for children in religious communities.