Zimbabwe Ministry of Sport and Culture Unveils 2024 Plans: A Focus on Inclusivity and Recovery

In a recent interview, Nicholas Moyo, the Permanent Secretary for Sport, Arts, Recreation and Culture, unveiled the 2024 strategic plans for the Zimbabwe Ministry of Sport and Culture. Moyo addressed the challenges facing the Ministry, including the inflationary impact on the Arts Development Fund and the recovery from COVID-19 lockdowns that has strained the Culture and Creative Industries (CCI).

Government Initiatives and Budgetary Concerns

The government, in an attempt to mitigate these challenges, will assist with cultural exchange programs, exhibitions, and standardization practices for CCI practitioners. However, the Ministry faces a significant funding gap in the 2024 national budget, receiving only 14.8% of their requested funds. Despite this setback, Moyo expressed optimism, citing recognition from President Mnangagwa and the potential to increase support through improved CCI statistics.

Measurement of CCI's Economic Contribution

A notable initiative includes a survey of UNESCO 2030 culture indicators, set to be conducted in Bulawayo. This survey will measure the economic contribution of the CCI, providing crucial data for future planning and support. Moyo confirmed that stakeholder consultations will continue to ensure the development of informed and inclusive programs.

Education and Inclusion in the Arts

The Ministry has received praise for its successful incorporation of arts and culture into the education curriculum, particularly the heritage-based curriculum and Education 5.0 model. Moyo also highlighted programs in place for artists with disabilities, ensuring their inclusion in national galas and fostering artistic expression among vulnerable groups.

As the year unfolds, the Ministry's strategic plans aim to promote local cultural and creative industries, with a concentrated focus on devolution and inclusivity. Despite facing numerous challenges, the Ministry's commitment to enhancing Zimbabwe's arts and culture scene is unwavering.