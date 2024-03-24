Zimbabwe Media Urged to Adapt or Face Extinction Amid Digital Shifts

Amidst the rapid expansion of digital technologies and services, Alpha Media Holdings (AMH) chief executive officer, Kenias Mafukidze, has issued a clarion call to Zimbabwe's mainstream media industry to innovate or risk becoming obsolete. This urgent plea was made during a media stakeholders conference in Harare, organized by the Media Alliance of Zimbabwe (MAZ), highlighting the critical juncture at which the Zimbabwean media sector finds itself.

The Digital Dilemma

Mafukidze emphasized the importance of the media industry's evolution in response to the digital transformation reshaping how audiences globally consume news and information. "The media must regroup from the base. We need to be cognizant of how digital technologies have revolutionized how audiences consume news and information," Mafukidze remarked. He warned that without adapting to the realities of audience’s changing preferences and the global reach made possible through digital platforms, the local media industry could easily become irrelevant.

Policy and Investment Challenges

The AMH CEO also stressed the need for a more conducive environment for investment in the media sector, suggesting that the current licensing framework be reviewed to make broadcasting licenses more accessible. "Broadcasting licenses should just be readily available," he stated, advocating for a more open and conducive environment for content creation and consumption. The conference brought together a diverse group of stakeholders, including media entrepreneurs, academics, and representatives from government and international development partners, to discuss these urgent issues and potential reforms.

Creating a Sustainable Future

MAZ coordinator Nigel Nyamutumbu revealed that the conference aimed at prioritizing areas for intervention to develop the media sector, with a focus on media sustainability, policy, and law reforms. Nyamutumbu highlighted the consensus on the need to relook at the operational environment and proactive measures to safeguard the media from economic downturns and the threats posed by digitization. Plans for a media sustainability summit set for April 10 in Harare were announced, marking a critical step towards co-creating solutions for a sustainable media industry.

The call to action by Mafukidze and the concerted efforts by MAZ to address these challenges reflect a pivotal moment for Zimbabwe's media sector. As the industry faces the dual threats of digital disruption and an uncertain economic landscape, the path forward requires not just adaptation but a complete reinvention of media practices, policies, and business models. The journey towards a digital-first media landscape in Zimbabwe is fraught with challenges, but it also offers unprecedented opportunities for innovation and growth.