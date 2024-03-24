Zimbabwe Marriage Certificate Glitch: Hundreds Potentially Invalid Post-2022 Law Update

Hundreds of Zimbabwean couples who married after September 2022 might find their marriage certificates invalid due to a legislative oversight. The Law Society of Zimbabwe (LSZ) has highlighted a critical discrepancy where certificates reference an outdated act, potentially affecting the legal status of numerous marriages.
Legislative Change and Oversight
In a significant legal update, President Emmerson Mnangagwa passed the Marriages Act (Chapter 5:17) on May 27, 2022, overhauling previous marriage laws and introducing provisions for civil partnerships and qualified civil marriages. However, an oversight emerged when it was discovered that marriage certificates issued post-legislation change incorrectly cite the repealed Chapter 5:11, leading to confusion and concerns over the validity of these marriages. The LSZ has urgently called on couples to verify their marriage documents for the correct legal references.
Couples and Legal Experts in Disarray
The revelation has sparked widespread concern among recently married couples, legal practitioners, and family law experts. Many are worried about the implications of holding a potentially invalid marriage certificate, particularly for couples who have or plan to relocate abroad. Legal expert Aaron Hamauswa emphasized the necessity of rectifying the certificates to ensure marriages are not deemed null and void under Zimbabwean law. The LSZ has provided guidance for correcting the certificates, but the process poses logistical challenges for some, especially those living outside Zimbabwe.
Implications of the New Marriages Act
The Marriages Act (Chapter 5:17) not only sought to modernize Zimbabwe's marriage laws but also aimed to protect the rights of partners in civil unions and partnerships, particularly concerning property rights and inheritance. It also took a strong stance against child marriages by setting the minimum age for marriage at 18. The correction of marriage certificates is crucial for ensuring that these progressive steps are not undermined by administrative errors. Couples affected by this oversight are urged to take immediate action to rectify their marriage certificates to avoid potential legal and social complications.
This incident underscores the importance of meticulous administrative follow-through on legislative changes to prevent such oversights from impacting the lives of citizens. As Zimbabwe continues to navigate its legal and social reforms, the focus on detail and accuracy remains paramount.