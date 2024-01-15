Zimbabwe Mandates Speed Limiters on Buses to Boost Road Safety

In a decisive move aimed at bolstering road safety, Zimbabwe has mandated bus manufacturers to equip all new buses with speed limiters. The new regulation also extends to retrofits for existing vehicles, underlining its broad scope and potential impact. This measure, introduced under Statutory Instrument 118 of 2023, comes in response to a recent surge in bus accidents in the country, predominantly attributed to excessive speed.

Bus Manufacturers Comply with the New Regulations

Leading bus manufacturers have confirmed compliance with the new regulation, with Zhongtong, one of the major players, stating that all new buses delivered post-July 2023 will be equipped with speed limiters. These devices will cap the maximum speed at a range of 100 to 110 km/h. Mr. Colin Luhaitang, the representative of Zhongtong buses in Zimbabwe, emphasized that speed control and driver focus are paramount in accident reduction efforts. Additionally, he stated that Zhongtong is providing retrofitting services for the existing fleet, which comprises around 3,000 to 4,000 buses.

Speed Limiters: A Cost-effective and Permanent Solution

Speed limiters are being hailed as a cost-effective and permanent solution to curb reckless driving. Unlike tracking systems, which are costly and necessitate continuous monitoring, speed limiters offer an inexpensive and more manageable alternative. The devices are designed to prevent vehicles from exceeding a preset speed, thereby reducing the likelihood of accidents due to speeding.

Aligning with National Road Safety Goals

The Minister of Transport and Infrastructural Development, Felix Mhona, endorsed this initiative, stressing that it aligns with the national goal of reducing road accidents and fatalities by 25 percent annually as outlined in the National Development Strategy 1 (2021-2025). The Zimbabwe Public Transport Organisation (ZPTO) is actively encouraging its members to install speed limiters. Its chairman, Dr. Sam Nhanhanga, confirmed that new Zhongtong buses are arriving with pre-installed limiters and plans are in place to retrofit older models.