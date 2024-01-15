en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Safety

Zimbabwe Mandates Speed Limiters on Buses to Boost Road Safety

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:21 am EST
Zimbabwe Mandates Speed Limiters on Buses to Boost Road Safety

In a decisive move aimed at bolstering road safety, Zimbabwe has mandated bus manufacturers to equip all new buses with speed limiters. The new regulation also extends to retrofits for existing vehicles, underlining its broad scope and potential impact. This measure, introduced under Statutory Instrument 118 of 2023, comes in response to a recent surge in bus accidents in the country, predominantly attributed to excessive speed.

Bus Manufacturers Comply with the New Regulations

Leading bus manufacturers have confirmed compliance with the new regulation, with Zhongtong, one of the major players, stating that all new buses delivered post-July 2023 will be equipped with speed limiters. These devices will cap the maximum speed at a range of 100 to 110 km/h. Mr. Colin Luhaitang, the representative of Zhongtong buses in Zimbabwe, emphasized that speed control and driver focus are paramount in accident reduction efforts. Additionally, he stated that Zhongtong is providing retrofitting services for the existing fleet, which comprises around 3,000 to 4,000 buses.

Speed Limiters: A Cost-effective and Permanent Solution

Speed limiters are being hailed as a cost-effective and permanent solution to curb reckless driving. Unlike tracking systems, which are costly and necessitate continuous monitoring, speed limiters offer an inexpensive and more manageable alternative. The devices are designed to prevent vehicles from exceeding a preset speed, thereby reducing the likelihood of accidents due to speeding.

Aligning with National Road Safety Goals

The Minister of Transport and Infrastructural Development, Felix Mhona, endorsed this initiative, stressing that it aligns with the national goal of reducing road accidents and fatalities by 25 percent annually as outlined in the National Development Strategy 1 (2021-2025). The Zimbabwe Public Transport Organisation (ZPTO) is actively encouraging its members to install speed limiters. Its chairman, Dr. Sam Nhanhanga, confirmed that new Zhongtong buses are arriving with pre-installed limiters and plans are in place to retrofit older models.

0
Safety Transportation Zimbabwe
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Safety

See more
6 mins ago
Lithuania's Struggle with Soviet-era Housing: A Ticking Time Bomb?
On the chilly streets of Lithuania, a lingering specter of the Soviet era haunts its urban landscapes – the dilapidated block buildings, a stark reminder of a past that the present struggles to reconcile with. A recent disaster in Vilnius, the country’s capital, has thrown the spotlight on these aging structures, raising critical questions about
Lithuania's Struggle with Soviet-era Housing: A Ticking Time Bomb?
Guyana Fire Service Hosts Kids Fire Safety Camp: A Step Towards a Safer Future
31 mins ago
Guyana Fire Service Hosts Kids Fire Safety Camp: A Step Towards a Safer Future
Karachi Shooting Incidents Spotlight Journalist Safety and Law & Order Concerns
36 mins ago
Karachi Shooting Incidents Spotlight Journalist Safety and Law & Order Concerns
Tragic Fire in Istanbul's Worker Container Claims Three Lives
6 mins ago
Tragic Fire in Istanbul's Worker Container Claims Three Lives
Himachal Pradesh High Court Pushes for Pedestrian Safety on Kiratpur-Manali Highway
21 mins ago
Himachal Pradesh High Court Pushes for Pedestrian Safety on Kiratpur-Manali Highway
Winter Conditions Restrict Roads to Troodos, Drivers Advised Caution
26 mins ago
Winter Conditions Restrict Roads to Troodos, Drivers Advised Caution
Latest Headlines
World News
Australian Open 2024: Alexei Popyrin Determined to Challenge Novak Djokovic
14 seconds
Australian Open 2024: Alexei Popyrin Determined to Challenge Novak Djokovic
Malaysian Bar Advocates for Salary Revision and Commission for Judges' Remuneration
33 seconds
Malaysian Bar Advocates for Salary Revision and Commission for Judges' Remuneration
Scottish Lorry Driver's Fatal Pulmonary Embolism: Missed Thrombosis Prevention Questioned
1 min
Scottish Lorry Driver's Fatal Pulmonary Embolism: Missed Thrombosis Prevention Questioned
Health NZ West Coast's Plans to Revive Reefton's Health Services Met With Skepticism
1 min
Health NZ West Coast's Plans to Revive Reefton's Health Services Met With Skepticism
Iloilo City Fights Child Malnutrition with New Nutrition Center
1 min
Iloilo City Fights Child Malnutrition with New Nutrition Center
Catholic Bishops of Nigeria Speak Out Against Corruption and Violence
1 min
Catholic Bishops of Nigeria Speak Out Against Corruption and Violence
Stefanos Tsitsipas Triumphs over Zizou Bergs in Australian Open First Round
2 mins
Stefanos Tsitsipas Triumphs over Zizou Bergs in Australian Open First Round
AARP New Hampshire's Valentine's Day Treat: A Virtual Paint and Sip for Caregivers
2 mins
AARP New Hampshire's Valentine's Day Treat: A Virtual Paint and Sip for Caregivers
Uganda Set to Host the 19th Non-Aligned Movement Summit
2 mins
Uganda Set to Host the 19th Non-Aligned Movement Summit
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
2 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
3 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
4 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
6 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
6 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
6 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
7 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app