Zimbabwe Institutions Criticized for Inaction on Walter Magaya Rape Allegations

In a shocking turn of events, the Zimbabwe Gender Commission (ZGC) and the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) are facing severe criticism for their failure to take decisive action against Prophetic Healing And Deliverance Ministries founder, Walter Magaya, following serious rape allegations made against him.

Immediate Reactions and Allegations

On Sunday, March 10th, during a church service at the PHD Ministries, a group of six brave women disrupted the proceedings to protest against Magaya, accusing him of rape. The situation quickly escalated into violence, with some of Magaya’s senior staff members reportedly threatening and unleashing violence on the protesting women. One of the women targeted by Magaya’s staff is not only a rape victim but also alleges that Magaya defrauded her family of USD 500,000.

Institutional Failings

Despite these serious allegations and the disturbing scenes captured on camera, both the ZGC and the ZRP have come under fire for their lack of action. Reports suggest that Magaya’s influence extends even to the police at Waterfalls station, with victims allegedly being intimidated and silenced. This raises serious concerns about the independence and effectiveness of law enforcement agencies in Zimbabwe.

Call for Action

In light of these revelations, civil society organizations and human rights activists are calling for urgent action to hold Magaya accountable and to ensure that victims of gender-based violence are given the support and justice they deserve. It is imperative that the ZGC and the ZRP demonstrate their commitment to upholding the rule of law and protecting the rights of all Zimbabweans, regardless of their status or influence.

Sadly the failure of the Zimbabwe Gender Commission and the Zimbabwe Republic Police to take action in the face of serious allegations against Walter Magaya is a grave injustice to the victims of gender-based violence. It is imperative that these institutions fulfill their mandates and ensure that justice is served for all victims of gender-based violence in Zimbabwe. Anything less would be a betrayal of the fundamental principles of justice and equality.