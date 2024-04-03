Zimbabwe and UNDP Launch Climate Resilience Project for 2,000 Families in Rural Areas

Zimbabwe, in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), has embarked on a pivotal climate change resilience project aimed at transforming the agricultural landscape for 2,000 families in rural regions, including Manicaland. This initiative, supported financially by the Green Climate Fund, seeks to modernize farming practices and enhance food security amidst changing weather patterns and environmental challenges.

Project Goals and Implementation

The "Building Climate Resilience of Vulnerable Agricultural Livelihoods in Southern Zimbabwe" project is designed to introduce solar-powered pivot-system irrigation schemes across Matabeleland South, Masvingo, and Manicaland provinces. These systems are expected to revolutionize farming in these areas by allowing for more efficient water use and reducing labor needs, all while circumventing the country's ongoing power shortages. According to Ayodele Odusola, UNDP resident representative, this initiative is a direct response to the adverse impacts of climate change, notably the El Nino-induced droughts that have jeopardized the 2023/24 farming season. With agriculture being a vital lifeline for approximately 70% of Zimbabwe's population, the project's success is critical for the nation's food and nutrition security.

Impact and Progress

So far, the project has seen the completion of two irrigation schemes benefiting 320 households, with eight more under development. In 2023 alone, over 3,000 farmers received new irrigation infrastructure and underwent training in climate-smart agriculture. This has led to the cultivation of nearly 44,000 hectares with climate-resilient crops and benefited almost 70,000 farmers through various project components. Regis Chiwaya, the UNDP's irrigation expert, emphasized the transformative potential of these irrigation schemes, noting that they will enable beneficiary communities to transition from subsistence farming to agricultural business operations, thus changing their lives indefinitely.

Looking Forward

This collaboration between the Zimbabwean government and UNDP represents a significant step forward in the nation's efforts to combat the effects of climate change on its agricultural sector. By focusing on sustainable, climate-resilient agricultural practices and infrastructure, Zimbabwe is not only working towards ensuring food security for its population but is also setting a precedent for climate action in the region. The project's ongoing success will likely inspire similar initiatives, both within Zimbabwe and across Africa, highlighting the importance of innovative solutions in addressing the global challenge of climate change.