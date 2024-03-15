ZBC Evicts Ex-Employees from Contested Apartments, Citing Renovations

The Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) has issued a 90-day eviction notice to its former employees residing in certain apartments for decades, citing impending renovations as the reason. This move has sparked a legal battle over the ownership of these apartments, with ex-employees asserting their rights based on purchases made through a credit scheme in the 1990s.

Advertisment

Disputed Ownership and Legal Battle

In a dramatic turn of events, ex-ZBC employees find themselves at odds with their former employer over the ownership of Hatley House apartments. According to claims by the former staff, these apartments were acquired through a collective credit facility they contributed to in the 1990s. The matter has escalated to the courts, with both parties eagerly awaiting a resolution. Amidst this legal tussle, James Chiwera, an investment executive at ZBC, has communicated the corporation's plans to renovate the building, necessitating the vacating of the premises.

Residents' Response and Concerns

Advertisment

The eviction notice has been met with a mix of shock and dismay by the residents, many of whom have called these apartments home for decades. They acknowledge the need for renovations but argue that the 90-day notice is insufficient and insensitive to their longstanding tenancy. In their defense, they emphasize the personal investments made in these homes and the community they have built over the years. Their plea is for a more compassionate approach that considers the impact of such actions on families, especially during a housing crisis.

Historical Context and Future Implications

The backstory of the disputed apartments reveals a unique arrangement where ZBC employees, under the guidance of former director Onias Gumbo, pooled resources through an employee credit union to invest in property. This innovative scheme enabled the acquisition of several properties, including the now-contested Hatley House. The ongoing legal battle and the outcome of the eviction notice hold significant implications not only for the individuals involved but also for employee-employer relations and housing rights in Zimbabwe.

As the community awaits the court's decision, the situation at Hatley House serves as a poignant reminder of the complexities surrounding property ownership and the need for clear agreements and compassionate handling of housing disputes. This case may set a precedent for similar disputes in the future, underscoring the importance of dialogue and fairness in resolving such matters.