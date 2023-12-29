Vumba Residents and Tourism Stakeholders Oppose Proposed Cemetery Project

Residents and tourism stakeholders in the Vumba area, known for its outstanding contribution to the country’s tourism industry, have united in opposition to a proposed cemetery project. The project, initiated by a private developer from Harare, has stirred controversy due to its potential impact on tourism in the region.

Opposition to the Cemetery Project

The developer’s proposal is to establish a cemetery with a capacity for 50,000 graves at the intersection of Vumba Highway and Lorraine’s View Road. Accompanying facilities include a chapel, crematorium, mausoleum, ablution facilities, and a car park. However, the local community and tourism operators have expressed stern disapproval towards the plan, fearing that the cemetery’s presence may deter tourists and subsequently impact the region’s tourism industry negatively.

Local Community and Stakeholders’ Resistance

A testament to the community’s resistance to the project is the petition that has triggered consultative meetings organized by the Mutare Rural District Council. Engineer Drought Musungo confirmed these consultations, indicating that discussions with stakeholders are ongoing. The opposition underscores the community’s commitment to preserving the tourism appeal of Vumba. Retired Bishop Sebastian Bakare, the director of the Mutare Residents and Ratepayers Trust, asserted that social services should not be imposed on residents against their wishes.

Future of Vumba’s Tourism at Stake

The future of the Vumba area’s tourism industry hangs in the balance as the proposed cemetery project continues to face resistance from the local community and tourism stakeholders. The potential for a decline in tourist arrivals due to the cemetery’s presence is a significant concern for the community, emphasizing the importance of the ongoing consultative process in determining the region’s future.