en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Travel & Tourism

Vumba Residents and Tourism Stakeholders Oppose Proposed Cemetery Project

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: December 29, 2023 at 7:48 am EST
Vumba Residents and Tourism Stakeholders Oppose Proposed Cemetery Project

Residents and tourism stakeholders in the Vumba area, known for its outstanding contribution to the country’s tourism industry, have united in opposition to a proposed cemetery project. The project, initiated by a private developer from Harare, has stirred controversy due to its potential impact on tourism in the region.

Opposition to the Cemetery Project

The developer’s proposal is to establish a cemetery with a capacity for 50,000 graves at the intersection of Vumba Highway and Lorraine’s View Road. Accompanying facilities include a chapel, crematorium, mausoleum, ablution facilities, and a car park. However, the local community and tourism operators have expressed stern disapproval towards the plan, fearing that the cemetery’s presence may deter tourists and subsequently impact the region’s tourism industry negatively.

Local Community and Stakeholders’ Resistance

A testament to the community’s resistance to the project is the petition that has triggered consultative meetings organized by the Mutare Rural District Council. Engineer Drought Musungo confirmed these consultations, indicating that discussions with stakeholders are ongoing. The opposition underscores the community’s commitment to preserving the tourism appeal of Vumba. Retired Bishop Sebastian Bakare, the director of the Mutare Residents and Ratepayers Trust, asserted that social services should not be imposed on residents against their wishes.

Future of Vumba’s Tourism at Stake

The future of the Vumba area’s tourism industry hangs in the balance as the proposed cemetery project continues to face resistance from the local community and tourism stakeholders. The potential for a decline in tourist arrivals due to the cemetery’s presence is a significant concern for the community, emphasizing the importance of the ongoing consultative process in determining the region’s future.

0
Travel & Tourism Zimbabwe
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Venezuela Stages Military Exercise in Response to British Warship

By Nimrah Khatoon

China Anticipates Surge in Travel, Signalling Economic Hope for 2024

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Vienna, Zurich, and Auckland: Top Cities for Expatriates in 2023

By BNN Correspondents

The Rising Tide of Overtourism: A Global Challenge

By Ebenezer Mensah

Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ign ...
@Accidents · 2 hours
Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ign ...
heart comment 0
Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment
California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves

By BNN Correspondents

California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves
China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns

By Aqsa Younas Rana

China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns
Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap

By Nitish Verma

Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap
Latest Headlines
World News
The Guardian in 2023: Upholding the Pillars of Investigative Journalism
47 seconds
The Guardian in 2023: Upholding the Pillars of Investigative Journalism
Kai Rooney: A Teenage Love Story, Football, and Social Media Fame
2 mins
Kai Rooney: A Teenage Love Story, Football, and Social Media Fame
Zambia's Chipolopolo to Sport New Star-Studded Jersey for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations
4 mins
Zambia's Chipolopolo to Sport New Star-Studded Jersey for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations
Zambia's Patriotic Front Sets Terms for Miles Sampa's Participation in Party Convention
4 mins
Zambia's Patriotic Front Sets Terms for Miles Sampa's Participation in Party Convention
2024 Elections: A Decisive Moment for Global Democracy
5 mins
2024 Elections: A Decisive Moment for Global Democracy
Family Moments Shared: A Glimpse into President Bola Tinubu's Personal Life
9 mins
Family Moments Shared: A Glimpse into President Bola Tinubu's Personal Life
West Contemplates New Strategies in Ukraine-Russia Conflict
10 mins
West Contemplates New Strategies in Ukraine-Russia Conflict
NBS Live at 1: Maine Disqualifies Trump, UK Faces Storm Gerrit and Global Updates
10 mins
NBS Live at 1: Maine Disqualifies Trump, UK Faces Storm Gerrit and Global Updates
South Australians to Benefit from Expanded Vaccine Availability in Pharmacies
12 mins
South Australians to Benefit from Expanded Vaccine Availability in Pharmacies
2024: A Pivotal Year Foreseen by Nostradamus and Shaped by Global Politics
1 hour
2024: A Pivotal Year Foreseen by Nostradamus and Shaped by Global Politics
Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate
2 hours
Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate
Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment
2 hours
Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment
California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves
2 hours
California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves
China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns
2 hours
China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns
Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap
2 hours
Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap
Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population
2 hours
Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
4 hours
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical
4 hours
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app