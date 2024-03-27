Vaughn Ahrens Unveils 'Sub Saharan' EP: A Musical Journey Through Africa

Vibrant musical talent Vaughn Ahrens recently sat down with unWrap online to discuss his latest EP, 'Sub Saharan,' revealing the deep cultural inspirations and transformative experiences of his travels across sub-Saharan Africa. Ahrens shared insights into his creative process, the fusion of cultural elements in his music, and his adaptation to the digital landscape of streaming and social media.

Cultural Inspirations and Sonic Evolution

Ahrens described 'Sub Saharan' as a concept EP, born from his extensive travels through Zimbabwe, Mozambique, and Tanzania. The fusion of rich soundscapes encountered on these journeys with his innovative musical style has resulted in a captivating blend of organic and polished sounds. Ahrens emphasized the EP's foundation in the common identity he discovered among sub-Saharan cultures, serving as a cornerstone for his musical journey.

The Creative Process and Digital Adaptation

Navigating the intricacies of his creative process, Ahrens highlighted the nomadic nature of the EP's creation, incorporating field recordings and grooves produced on his launchpad during his travels. Despite the challenges posed by the rapidly evolving digital landscape, Ahrens remains committed to producing authentic music, gradually adapting his approach to social media and streaming platforms.

Global Performances and Future Endeavors

Reflecting on memorable performances at festivals like Splashy Fen in South Africa and Miombo Magic in Zimbabwe, Ahrens recounted how these experiences enriched his understanding of different cultures and strengthened his band's unity despite logistical challenges. Looking ahead, Ahrens teased exciting collaborations with Zimbabwean artists and upcoming tours in Botswana, while hinting at the production of his third album slated for a mid-2025 release. His journey invites listeners to explore the spirit of sub-Saharan Africa, marked by cultural exploration, sonic innovation, and a passion for authentic expression.