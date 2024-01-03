en English
Zimbabwe

US Official Praises Zimbabwean Non-Profits Amidst Resource Constraints

By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:30 pm EST
US Official Praises Zimbabwean Non-Profits Amidst Resource Constraints

US Centre for Non-Profits and Philanthropy official, William Brown, has recently lauded Zimbabwe’s local community-based organizations (CBOs) for their steadfast dedication to improving livelihoods amidst resource constraints. In an interview with NewsDay during his recent visit to Zimbabwe, Brown highlighted the critical role of non-profit organizations in supplementing the efforts of governments and businesses, particularly in areas of specialized services or specific population groups.

The Pivotal Role of Non-Profits

Non-profit organizations, according to Brown, serve as vital pillars of society, stepping in to fill gaps where governments and businesses may fall short. These organizations often cater for specific populations or groups, providing specialized services that would otherwise remain unmet. The dedication and commitment of CBOs, even in the face of resource constraints, is a testament to their indispensable role in shaping better societies.

Challenges Faced by CBOs

Brown also touched on the global challenges experienced by CBOs, with manpower shortages being a significant issue alongside funding difficulties. This shortage is further compounded by the reliance on volunteers, who might not always be available on a full-time basis. Despite these challenges, CBOs continue to persevere, displaying a resilience that is both noteworthy and commendable.

The Zimbabwean Context

Brown’s visit and comments come at a crucial time when the Zimbabwean government is under scrutiny for introducing the Private Voluntary Organisation Bill. This bill, critics argue, could potentially undermine the operations of NGOs in the country. In response to this, President Emmerson Mnangagwa has since returned the Bill to Parliament for further consideration after its initial approval. The discussions surrounding this bill underscore the complexities involved in NGO operations within Zimbabwe, and by extension, the vital role they play in the country’s socio-economic landscape.

Zimbabwe
Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

