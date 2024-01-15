en English
Social Issues

The Forgotten Children of Beitbridge, Zimbabwe: A Tale of Neglect and Abuse

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:40 am EST
In the border town of Beitbridge, Zimbabwe, a heartrending narrative is unfolding. Youngsters like 12-year-old Prisca are frequently left in the lurch as their parents migrate to South Africa, lured by the promise of work. What ensues is a life fraught with neglect and abuse, a cycle that seems to perpetuate with little intervention.

The Disquieting Tale of Prisca

Prisca’s journey mirrors that of many children in Beitbridge. Her mother departed for South Africa when she was five, entrusting her with her grandmother. However, the latter’s health soon deteriorated, forcing Prisca to shuttle between the homes of distant relatives and neighbors. But these spaces, instead of offering refuge, became the staging ground for mistreatment and sexual abuse, shattering Prisca’s childhood innocence.

Child Neglect: A Common Occurrence

According to Melissa Mashamba, from Family Support Trust, children like Prisca are highly vulnerable, lacking primary caregivers’ protective shield. Jesina Haisa, a community child care worker, observes that child neglect isn’t an aberration but a commonplace in areas where cross-border trading keeps parents occupied and away. This absence of parents creates a vacuum, often filled with harrowing experiences for the children.

Academic Performance and Bureaucratic Barriers

Prisca’s academic performance, unsurprisingly, took a hit due to the traumatic events in her life. The process of reporting abuse is mired in bureaucratic hurdles, such as the requirement of a birth certificate to authenticate the child’s age. Such hindrances often deter the initiation of legal proceedings, allowing the abusers to roam free.

Inadequate Support from Government

Compounding the issue is the Zimbabwean Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare’s struggle with resource scarcity to support these children adequately. This deficiency often hampers the effectiveness of intervention and leads to a vicious cycle of abuse where neglected children may morph into abusers themselves.

Despite these daunting challenges, there is a flicker of hope. Volunteers and social workers like Haisa remain unwavering in their commitment to assisting these children, determined to break the cycle of neglect and abuse and secure a better future for Zimbabwe’s most vulnerable.

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

