Survey Exposes Gaps in Zimbabwe's Cultural, Creative Sectors: Calls for Formalization

A recent baseline survey conducted by Florence Majachani, Ayeta Wangusa, and Professor Albert Makochekanwa, in partnership with the International Labour Organisation (ILO) and the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), sheds light on the state of informality within Zimbabwe's cultural and creative sectors. The study aims to promote artistic freedom and foster decent work but reveals significant gaps and challenges faced by artists and creatives in the country.

Advertisment

Survivalist Approach and Financial Exclusion

The survey highlights the survivalist approach adopted by artists in the cultural and creative sectors, with many earning low incomes and women facing limited opportunities due to patriarchy. The economic downturn has exacerbated these issues, affecting the disposable income of potential art buyers. Key informants from the crafts and visual arts sub-sectors confirmed this survivalist nature, noting that artists sometimes sell their works far below market value to meet immediate family needs. Additionally, the study pointed out extreme financial exclusion and over-dependence on donor funding, coupled with challenges in accessing such funding due to limited information and skills.

Challenges in Workspace, Safety, and Health

Advertisment

Most theatre, bands, and dance groups lack clearly defined workspaces, relying on donor funding for renting spaces or owning theatre spaces. This situation results in inadequate rehearsal time due to budgetary constraints and poses risks to safety and health, as standardised spaces are rare. The study documented specific incidents where workplace accidents occurred during shows, thankfully with no reported fatalities. Furthermore, it was noted that poverty has pushed even the educated into the informal sector of the creative and cultural industry, despite the general link between low education and participation in the informal economy.

Cultural and Creative Sectors as Economic Drivers

The survey underscores the cultural and creative sectors as vital drivers of economic growth, development, and employment creation in Zimbabwe. Beyond their commercial value, these sectors contribute to the sustainable development goals by promoting employment, social cohesion, resilience, and connecting communities to various forms of cultural expression. According to the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency’s 2023 second quarter Quarterly Labour Force Survey, about 0.6% of employed individuals were in the arts, entertainment, and recreation industry, highlighting the potential for growth and development within these sectors.

As the findings from this comprehensive survey circulate, they draw attention to the urgent need for formalization within Zimbabwe's cultural and creative sectors. Addressing the highlighted gaps and challenges is crucial for not only improving the livelihoods of artists and creatives but also for leveraging these sectors as key components of the nation's economic and social development. The journey toward formalization and better support for these sectors is essential for fostering a vibrant, sustainable, and inclusive cultural and creative economy in Zimbabwe.