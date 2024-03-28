Sunshine City Festival: Jah Prayzah, Winky D Headline Harare's Inaugural Music and Sports Event

The vibrant heart of Zimbabwe's capital is set to pulsate with the rhythm of the inaugural Sunshine City Festival, a grand celebration of music, sports, and community spirit, kicking off tomorrow at Old Hararians in Harare. Spearheaded by Tamba Events, under the visionary leadership of Nigel Chinovhiringa, the festival promises to be a melting pot of diverse music genres, featuring headline acts by local legends Jah Prayzah and Winky D, in a partnership with the City of Harare.

Advertisment

A Rich Tapestry of Musical Talent

On the festival's opening day, contemporary music sensation Jah Prayzah, together with his band Third Generation, is poised to captivate attendees, supported by a lineup that includes the talented Afro singer Selmor Mtukudzi, EXQ, and Jah Signal, with the Chillspot Family spinning the decks. The following day, dancehall maestro Winky D takes the stage, alongside Killer T, Bazooker, Bling 4, and Master H, with Gary B and Etherton B ensuring the beats keep coming. Adding a dash of humor and charisma to the festivities, comedienne Mai Tt is confirmed to host, ensuring a vibrant atmosphere throughout.

Sport and Community Spirit

Advertisment

Beyond the musical extravaganza, the Sunshine City Festival is breaking new ground by incorporating an eight-team soccer tournament, alongside a fun run, aerobics, and Zumba sessions, catering to health enthusiasts and sports fans alike. Luckie Aaroni, the festival's spokesperson, emphasized the event's commitment to fostering community through athletics, aiming to contribute to the growth of social soccer in Zimbabwe. This initiative underscores the festival's broader mission to create a positive, inclusive environment that celebrates the city's culture and talent.

Impact and Expectations

With tickets selling fast, the festival's anticipation is palpable, reflecting the community's eagerness for a celebration that blends music, sports, and charity. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to charitable causes, underlining the event's commitment to corporate social responsibility. As the Sunshine City Festival prepares to make its mark on Harare's cultural landscape, it stands as a testament to the power of music and community to bring people together, promising an unforgettable experience for all who attend.