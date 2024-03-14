Save the Children Launches Hub to Boost Zimbabwe's Response to Humanitarian Needs Amid Drought

Amid growing concerns over the impending drought in Zimbabwe, Save the Children has inaugurated the Akwande-Tuvule Business Development Hub. This initiative aims to empower over 50 local and national organizations, enhancing their ability to meet the escalating humanitarian needs, particularly those affecting children.

Building Capacities for Local Impact

Announced by Bhekimpilo Khanye, the country director of Save the Children, the development hub seeks to fortify the capabilities of local and national entities. By providing crucial training and support in fundraising, proposal development, and donor contract management, the hub aspires to equip these organizations with the tools necessary to secure grants and devise innovative solutions. Such efforts are pivotal in addressing the myriad challenges posed by climate-induced emergencies, including droughts and diseases, which impede children's rights to education and survival. The looming drought, as Khanye highlighted, has already placed millions of Zimbabweans at risk of hunger, necessitating urgent humanitarian intervention.

Empowering Grassroots Organizations

The Akwande-Tuvule Business Development Hub represents more than just a platform for knowledge exchange and collaboration. It embodies Save the Children's commitment to transferring power to local and national actors, recognizing their critical role as first responders during crises. These grassroots organizations possess an intimate understanding of the unique adversities children face within their communities. Through this initiative, Save the Children aims to amplify the impact of these organizations, fostering sustainable change for children's welfare.

Strategic Partnerships for Broader Reach

By partnering with nearly 50 local organizations, Save the Children is not only expanding its reach but also leveraging the collective expertise and resources to tackle child-related challenges more effectively. This includes addressing the direct impacts of drought on educational access and responding to health emergencies like cholera outbreaks. The strategic allocation of resources to entities such as the Zimbabwe Council of Churches and the Binga-based Kulima Mbobumi Training Centre exemplifies the organization's approach to anticipate and mitigate the effects of environmental challenges through local action.

The launch of the Akwande-Tuvule Business Development Hub by Save the Children marks a significant step forward in enhancing the resilience of Zimbabwean communities to humanitarian crises. By investing in the capacity building of local and national organizations, Save the Children not only aims to address the immediate needs arising from the looming drought but also to lay the groundwork for a more empowered and responsive civil society. This initiative underscores the importance of local engagement and the potential of collaborative efforts to create lasting change, ensuring that children's rights to survival and education are safeguarded even in the face of mounting environmental challenges.