SABI Gold Mine's Production Soars to 40kg Monthly Under Anmack Mining's Revival Plan

Anmack Mining Private Limited has marked a significant milestone in the revival of SABI Gold Mine in Zvishavane, with gold production increasing dramatically from 15kg to 40kg per month. This achievement not only underscores the company's effective management and investment strategies but also signals a promising boost to the Midlands province's economy and Zimbabwe's mining sector at large.

Strategic Investments and Operational Enhancements

At the heart of this production surge are strategic investments and operational enhancements initiated by Anmack Mining. The company increased the mine's crushing plant capacity from 400 tonnes per day to 1,200 tonnes by installing a new primary crusher. This expansion enabled the mine to process more ore, averaging 27,000 tonnes per month, significantly contributing to the increased gold output. Furthermore, Anmack Mining improved the mine's infrastructure, including refurbishing underground mining compressed air systems, restoring water reticulation, and deepening the shaft from level 11 to level 14.

Employment Growth and Community Initiatives

The revitalization efforts extended beyond production and infrastructure improvements. Anmack Mining's initiatives led to a significant increase in employment, with the workforce growing from 120 to 620 employees. This expansion not only provided much-needed jobs to the local community but also contributed to the overall economic development of the Midlands province. Additionally, the company demonstrated its commitment to corporate social responsibility by drilling community boreholes and electrifying healthcare facilities with solar power, further embedding itself as a key stakeholder in community development.

Impact on the Economy and Future Prospects

The resurgence of SABI Gold Mine under Anmack Mining's stewardship is a beacon of progress for Zimbabwe's mining sector. By selling its gold to Fidelity Gold Refinery, the mine practices transparent and formal trading, aligning with the country's vision for a US$12 billion mining economy by 2025. Midlands Provincial Affairs Minister, Owen Ncube, lauded the mine's growth, highlighting its pivotal role in boosting the local and national economy. As SABI Gold Mine continues to expand its operations and community initiatives, it sets a precedent for responsible and sustainable mining practices in Zimbabwe.