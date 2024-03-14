NUST FM's Shiz Moz Expands from DJing to Music Production, Aims for Global Stage

Shiz Moz, known off-air as Mgcini Ndlovu, is not just any radio DJ at the NATIONAL University of Science and Technology FM; he's a man on a mission to transcend the airwaves and leave a lasting impression on the music scene. As a Journalism and Media Studies final year student, he's leveraging his media skills to dive into music production and recording, with goals that stretch far beyond national borders.

Chart-Topping Hits and Aspirational Goals

Already making waves with his music on local radio stations like Skyz Metro FM and Khulumani FM, Shiz Moz has a string of hits under his belt. Tracks like 'Buyekhaya ft Fab G,' 'Umdlwenguli ft Sitsha,' 'Nguye ft Mzistozz,' and 'Iztayila Zonke' have not only garnered local acclaim but have also spotlighted his potential for greater achievements. His aspirations include performing at major concerts and festivals, embarking on international tours, and using his music to inspire and enact social change. With an album in the works set to focus on social issues, Shiz Moz is determined to blend digital maskandi with afro-pop to resonate with a wider audience.

Collaborative Spirit and Industry Challenges

In an industry brimming with talent, especially in Bulawayo, Shiz Moz expresses a keen interest in collaborating with artists like Khwezi ZW, Amany, Vuyo Brown, and Awakhiwe. He acknowledges the rich pool of talent within his city and is eager to merge his creative forces with those of his peers. However, the journey is not without its hurdles. Financing music projects, affording features, and producing music videos are some of the significant challenges he faces. Yet, Shiz Moz's resolve remains unshaken, ready to shape up and make his mark.

Looking Ahead: Dreams and Determination

As Shiz Moz navigates the complexities of the music industry, his vision for the future is clear. He yearns for recognition, awards, record deals, and a fan base that resonates with his music and its message. Despite the obstacles, his dedication to his craft and his ambitious goals hint at a promising career ahead. With an album on the horizon and potential collaborations that could amplify his impact, Shiz Moz stands at the precipice of turning his dreams into reality, proving that his aspirations indeed soar higher than the radio waves.