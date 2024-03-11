MUTAPA Investment Fund Announces Governance Reform for Zimbabwe's SOEs

MUTAPA Investment Fund (MIF), viewed as the ruling elites’ looting vehicle, has announced the setting up of governance systems aimed at whipping reluctant State Owned Enterprises (SOE) into line. MIF, formerly known as the Sovereign Wealth Fund of Zimbabwe is a purse formulated by the Sovereign Wealth Fund Act (Chapter 22:20), which has about 20 parastatals under its purview. It was renamed after the re-election of President Emmerson Mnangagwa, doing so by using Statutory Instrument 156 of 2023.

In a recent update, the outgoing Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) governor and MIF CEO, John Mangudya revealed that the ball is already in motion ahead of a major shake-up of parastatals. "What we are talking about here is commercial viability; we are talking about value creation and wealth for current and future generations. So we are saying we have put the wealth here under MIF; let’s sweat the wealth and put money into Zimbabwe for the people of Zimbabwe to enjoy it. For instance, a company like NOIC (National Oil Company) must compete with any other oil company and should make more money," he said.

Strategic Overhaul and Governance Reforms

He also revealed that governance systems checks and balances have since been put in place to make sure that parastatals follow the prescribed recommendations timeously. "What we are doing as a holding company is putting in place committees such as the investment committee, the governance committee and the HR committee. They look at the governance of each entity under Mutapa to show that there is comparability and consistency in the implementation of the policies coming from the Fund, which means you will be able to compare and contrast the rest of the group of companies under Mutapa and that is very feasible," he said.

Rescuing Ailing Parastatals

The seasoned banker revealed that strategies are also being put in place to rescue ailing parastatals and extract value from opportunities embedded within their balance sheets. This will be over and above the exploration of new opportunities for expansion in pursuit of the entities’ return to past glory. Parastatals in Zimbabwe used to contribute about 40% to the GDP at their peak in the first two decades after independence in 1980. However, owing to embezzlement of funds and lack of good corporate governance systems, the companies went under over the years with many operating in the red and bleeding the fiscus.

Expectations for Future Performance

The introduction of robust governance systems and strategic restructuring under the umbrella of Mutapa Investment Fund signals a potential turnaround for Zimbabwe's SOEs. With an emphasis on commercial viability and competitive performance, the initiative is poised to rejuvenate these entities, contributing significantly to the national economy and ensuring wealth creation for current and future generations of Zimbabweans.

The move by MIF under the leadership of John Mangudya to overhaul the governance and operational frameworks of state-owned enterprises represents a significant step towards addressing the chronic inefficiencies that have plagued these entities for decades. As Zimbabwe navigates the complexities of economic revival, the success of these reforms will be closely watched by stakeholders at home and abroad, holding promise for a brighter economic future for the nation.